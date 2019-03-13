Boeing : Southwest waives charges on fare differences for customers wanting off 737 MAX

The low-cost airline already does not charge a fee for changing tickets, and following customer concern about traveling on the MAX 8 after two crashes outside the United States, the company said it is waiving charges for fare differences as well.

Southwest has expressed its confidence in the safety of the MAX 8, and its pilots' union reiterated its support of the aircraft on Wednesday even after Canada joined other countries in banning the jet.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)