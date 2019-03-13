Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/13 02:22:52 pm
374.55 USD   -0.23%
12:35pIndia bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace
RE
12:35pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:30pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Southwest waives charges on fare differences for customers wanting off 737 MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co, the world's largest operator of the Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 with 34 jets, said on Wednesday it is waiving any fare-difference charges for customers who wish to switch to another aircraft.

The low-cost airline already does not charge a fee for changing tickets, and following customer concern about traveling on the MAX 8 after two crashes outside the United States, the company said it is waiving charges for fare differences as well.

Southwest has expressed its confidence in the safety of the MAX 8, and its pilots' union reiterated its support of the aircraft on Wednesday even after Canada joined other countries in banning the jet.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.36% 374.33 Delayed Quote.16.41%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.83% 50.86 Delayed Quote.8.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
12:35pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:35pIndia bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace
RE
12:30pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:27pBOEING : Ukraine suspends flights of two Boeing 737 models
RE
12:23pBOEING : Southwest pilots stand by 737 MAX despite Canada ban
RE
12:21pBLACK BOXES FROM ETHIOPIA CRASH TO B : Ethiopian Airlines spokesman
RE
12:16pEthiopia crash pilot had in-plane issues, victims mourned
RE
12:13pCanada says it is grounding Boeing 737 MAX jets
RE
12:04pCorrection to Boeing Story
DJ
11:58aBOEING : As India ground Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, pilots too pitch for passeng..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 16,95
P/E ratio 2020 14,99
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 445 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.41%212 101
AIRBUS SE36.47%100 384
DASSAULT AVIATION16.94%13 272
TEXTRON12.92%12 144
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD12.16%4 337
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 228
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.