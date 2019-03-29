Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Sriwijaya Air cancels plan to lease 2 Boeing 737 MAX jets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 03:54am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air, which is operated by flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, has cancelled plan to lease two Boeing Co 737 MAX jets, a spokesman said on Friday.

"Due to the Ethiopian crash, the company felt it had to cancel the plan," Sriwijaya Air spokesman Adi Willi Hanhari Haloho told Reuters, referring to the Ethiopian Airlines' crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 that killed 157 people earlier this month.

That accident came five months after a Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed off Indonesia, killing 189.

Haloho declined to name who the lessor for the Boeing jets was.

Garuda Indonesia, which took over operational control of Sriwijaya in November, was the first airline to publicly confirm plans to scrap a 737 MAX order after the Ethiopian crash, in its case for 49 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 jets.

Garuda cited a loss of passenger trust following the two crashes, although it had been reconsidering the order before the latest disaster in Ethiopia.

The company had met with Boeing on Thursday to discuss the scrapped order and its safety concerns over the Max 8 series, it said in a statement.

Garuda will meet again with Boeing at the end of April to find "a win-win solution for both parties," the statement staid.

The airline's chief financial officer, Fuad Rizal, told Reuters last week that Garuda could switch its order, valued at $6 billion at list prices, to other Boeing models.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.06% 374.44 Delayed Quote.16.11%
GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
04:22aBOEING : Tour operator Tui warns on profit after 737 MAX grounding
RE
04:19aBOEING : Sriwijaya Air cancels plan to lease two Boeing 737 MAX jets
RE
03:54aBOEING : Sriwijaya Air cancels plan to lease 2 Boeing 737 MAX jets
RE
03:44aBOEING : Regulators knew before crashes that Boeing 737 MAX had problems in cert..
AQ
02:35aINVESTIGATORS BELIEVE ANTI-STALL SYS : Wsj
RE
02:00aREGULATORS KNEW BEFORE CRASHES THAT : document
RE
03/28BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
RE
03/28AIRBUS : WTO says U.S. failed to halt state tax subsidy for Boeing
RE
03/28BOEING : U.S. lawsuit filed against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash
AQ
03/28BOEING : Sued Over Ethiopian Crash
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,97
P/E ratio 2020 14,84
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.11%211 365
AIRBUS SE38.47%100 953
DASSAULT AVIATION7.77%12 354
TEXTRON8.24%11 641
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 115
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD22.86%4 023
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.