Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/29 03:05:43 pm
190.37 USD   +11.98%
02:54pBOEING : Starliner Parachutes Perform Under Pressure
PU
02:44pDow Rises 2% to Start the Week
DJ
02:36pWall St. gains on Boeing bump, remdesivir hopes
RE
Boeing : Starliner Parachutes Perform Under Pressure

06/29/2020 | 02:54pm EDT
Starliner Parachutes Perform Under Pressure Boeing's spacecraft completes another reliability test; shares data June 29, 2020 in Space

Boeing put Starliner's parachutes to the test again on June 21 as part of a supplemental reliability campaign designed to further validate the system's capabilities under an adverse set of environmental factors.

Boeing is developing the Starliner spacecraft to take astronauts to and from the International Space Station in partnership with NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

An inflated high altitude balloon hovers over the desert at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico on June 21 ahead of Boeing Starliner's recent parachute reliability drop test.

Boeing

This latest balloon drop, conducted high above White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico, demonstrates Starliner's parachutes continue to perform well even under dynamic abort conditions and a simulated failure. Boeing and NASA jointly developed the conditions for this test as part of a comprehensive test campaign to demonstrate Starliner parachute performance across the range of deployment conditions.

Teams wanted to be sure that if an abort were to occur early into launch, certain parachutes in Starliner's landing sequence would inflate correctly despite needing to deploy in significantly different flight conditions than those seen with normal landings.

'Parachutes like clean air flow,' said Jim Harder, Boeing's flight conductor. 'They inflate predictably under a wide range of conditions, but in certain ascent aborts, you are deploying these parachutes into more unsteady air where proper inflation becomes less predictable. We wanted to test the inflation characteristics at low dynamic pressure so we can be completely confident in the system we developed.'

This critical test phase began six seconds into the drop when small parachutes designed to lift away Starliner's Forward Heat Shield deployed successfully. Ten seconds later, the vehicle's two drogue parachutes followed suit, inflating perfectly despite the low dynamic pressure. But the Starliner boilerplate wasn't out of the woods yet.

Two drogue parachutes successfully deploy from a Boeing Starliner test article during a landing system reliability test conducted on June 21 above White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

Boeing

Test teams added a fault scenario to the test objectives by preventing one of Starliner's three main parachutes from deploying altogether. At 98 seconds into flight, just two pilot chutes were fired resulting in only two of the three main parachutes deploying. Despite the higher loading, Starliner's parachutes performed effectively, bringing the test article down to Earth safely and slowly about two-and-a-half minutes later.

The data extracted from this test will be utilized to improve the reliability of the Starliner parachute system ahead of crewed flights and be shared with NASA for their own vehicle use.

'Our parachute system is very similar to the design NASA uses to bring humans safely back from the Moon. Turns out, we can use some of their test data to model our mission scenarios, and they can use a lot of our data to model theirs,' said Starliner test manager Dan Niedermaier. 'It really is all about the data. The more you have, the more accurate your models will be. This shared approach helps to keep both systems incredibly safe.'

During the summer, Boeing and NASA will continue to test Starliner's parachute strength, building out even more reliability on a system that's already shown to be consistently robust.

'Our parachutes have passed every test.' Niedermaier said. 'We continue to push our system because we know what's at stake. This demanding test program ensures Starliner can bring our astronauts home safe.'

NASA's Commercial Crew Program is a public-private partnership combining NASA's experience with new technology and designs pioneered by private industry to make space travel safer and available for all. This test is one of many steps that advances NASA's goals of returning human spaceflight launches to U.S. soil on commercially-built and operated American rockets and spacecraft, preparing for a human presence on the Moon, and ultimately sending astronauts to Mars.

A Boeing Starliner boilerplate hangs from a high altitude balloon in preparation for launch during a recent parachute reliability test on June 21 at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

Boeing

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:01 UTC
BOEING : Starliner Parachutes Perform Under Pressure
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 413 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 417 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -63,9x
Yield 2020 0,73%
Capitalization 95 941 M 95 941 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,27 $
Last Close Price 170,01 $
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.81%95 941
AIRBUS SE-52.58%54 331
DASSAULT AVIATION-31.20%7 501
TEXTRON-28.57%7 247
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.13.98%4 008
AVICOPTER PLC-14.73%3 388
