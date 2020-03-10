Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/10 04:50:00 pm
230.855 USD   +1.62%
08:35pBOEING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03:15pBOEING : Somber events mark first anniversary of Ethiopian crash
AQ
02:38pBOEING : NASA's SLS moon rocket is 30 percent over budget, report says
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:35pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Allen Bertrand Marc

BOEING CO [ BA ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

100 N. RIVERSIDE PLAZA, M/C 5003-

3/6/2020

SVP; Pres Embraer Pship/Grp Op

1001

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CHICAGO, IL 60606

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

3/6/2020

F

16.3500 (1)

D

$257.0500

43196.8900 (2)

D

Common Stock

773.6500 (3)

I

By 401(k)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Shares withheld for payment of taxes on vesting of restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units; not an open market transaction.
  2. Includes adjustments for dividends accrued.
  3. Reflects periodic contributions to the issuer's common stock fund in the issuer's 401(k) plan. Ownership in the issuer's 401(k) plan is represented by units in the issuer's common stock fund in the plan rather than shares of common stock.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

Allen Bertrand Marc

100 N. RIVERSIDE PLAZASVP; Pres Embraer Pship/Grp Op

M/C 5003-1001

CHICAGO, IL 60606

Signatures

/s/ Gregory C. Vogelsperger, Attorney-in-Fact

3/10/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control

number.

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 00:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
08:35pBOEING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03:15pBOEING : Somber events mark first anniversary of Ethiopian crash
AQ
02:38pBOEING : NASA's SLS moon rocket is 30 percent over budget, report says
AQ
12:15pBOEING : Ethiopia blames Boeing for 737 Max crash on 1-year anniversary
AQ
10:26aBOEING : Somber event marks first anniversary of Ethiopian crash
AQ
10:21aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The US shale oil industry is under scrutiny, so are airl..
06:06aBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines Crash Families Gather to Remember Victims
AQ
04:26aBOEING : SITA is accelerating air traffic control innovation with Boeing ecoDemo..
AQ
04:16aBOEING : Plans to deal with COVID-19 and marijuana-scented cash; In The News for..
AQ
03:49aBOEING : Statement on SPEEA Contract Extension Vote
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 90 863 M
EBIT 2020 5 219 M
Net income 2020 3 616 M
Debt 2020 28 021 M
Yield 2020 3,54%
P/E ratio 2020 36,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
EV / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 349,95  $
Last Close Price 231,01  $
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-19.47%127 931
AIRBUS SE-31.03%80 513
DASSAULT AVIATION-25.56%8 277
TEXTRON-19.35%7 064
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.7.68%3 880
AVICOPTER PLC-8.61%3 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group