Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/26 05:02:00 pm
376.8 USD   +2.03%
07:21pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations until Sept. 3
AQ
06:43pBOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software
PU
06:41pU.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Statement on 737 MAX software

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 - The safety of our airplanes is Boeing's highest priority. During the FAA's review of the 737 MAX software update and recent simulator sessions, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified an additional requirement that it has asked the company to address through the software changes that the company has been developing for the past eight months. The FAA review and process for returning the 737 MAX to passenger service are designed to result in a thorough and comprehensive assessment. Boeing agrees with the FAA's decision and request, and is working on the required software. Addressing this condition will reduce pilot workload by accounting for a potential source of uncommanded stabilizer motion. Boeing will not offer the 737 MAX for certification by the FAA until we have satisfied all requirements for certification of the MAX and its safe return to service.

Contact
Boeing Communications
312-544-2002
media@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 22:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
07:21pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations until Sept. 3
AQ
06:43pBOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software
PU
06:41pU.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
RE
05:28pBOEING CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:12pBOEING : United Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations until September 3
RE
05:06pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Logs Longest Losing Skid In About 7 Weeks
DJ
03:39pBOEING : Global demand for airline pilot drives major growth for Etihad Airways
AQ
02:07pBOEING : Turkish Airlines expands network with its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
PU
12:42pBOEING : looms large over struggling U.S. manufacturing sector
RE
12:27pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines receives first Boeing Dreamliner
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 11 022 M
Net income 2019 9 704 M
Debt 2019 6 666 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 22,18
P/E ratio 2020 15,25
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Capitalization 208 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 420 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)15.97%207 791
AIRBUS SE49.09%110 921
TEXTRON12.65%12 013
DASSAULT AVIATION2.81%11 775
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 641
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD10.04%3 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About