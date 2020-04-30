Log in
Boeing : Statement on Bond Offering

04/30/2020 | 08:09pm EDT

CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 - We're pleased with the response to our bond offering today, which is one of several steps we're taking to keep liquidity flowing through our business and the 17,000 companies in our industry's supply chain.

The robust demand for the offering reflects strong support for the long-term strength of Boeing and the aviation industry. It is also in part a result of the confidence in the market created by the CARES Act and federal support programs that have been put in place - a testament to the Administration, Congress and the Federal Reserve.

As a result of the response, and pending the closure of this transaction expected Monday, May 4, we do not plan to seek additional funding through the capital markets or the U.S. government options at this time.

The bond offering includes debt instruments with an aggregate principal amount of $25 billion across seven tranches with maturities ranging from three to 40 years.

We will continue to assess our liquidity position as the health crisis and our dynamic business environment evolve.


Contact

Boeing Communications

media@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 00:08:06 UTC
