Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Company 
News

Boeing : Statement on Employee Diagnosed with COVID-19

03/09/2020

EVERETT, Wash., March 9, 2020-Boeing is providing its full support to an employee at our Everett facility who has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is now in quarantine receiving the care and treatment necessary for their recovery. We have notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials. As a precaution, we've asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor, and we've conducted a thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces.

We're taking action to ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families. As previously communicated, we have asked employees in the Puget Sound region who are able to perform work offsite to telecommute from home. We continue to communicate openly and frequently with our employees and encourage everyone to exercise caution and take all appropriate health and safety measures, in coordination with their managers.

Contact

media@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 01:28:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 90 863 M
EBIT 2020 5 357 M
Net income 2020 3 616 M
Debt 2020 28 021 M
Yield 2020 3,60%
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 128 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-19.47%147 732
AIRBUS SE-23.74%88 185
DASSAULT AVIATION-20.17%8 792
TEXTRON-19.35%8 188
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-1.01%4 056
AVICOPTER PLC-8.61%3 709
