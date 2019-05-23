Log in
Boeing : Statement on Federal Aviation Administration Global Regulators Meeting

0
05/23/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 - We appreciate the FAA's leadership in taking this important step in bringing global regulators together to share information and discuss the safe return to service of the 737 MAX. Our team, our airline customers, and regulators place the highest priority on the safety of the flying public. Once we have addressed the information requests from the FAA, we will be ready to schedule a certification test flight and submit final certification documentation.

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 00:42:05 UTC
