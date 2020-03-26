Log in
03/25 04:10:00 pm
158.73 USD   +24.32%
Boeing : Statement on Passage of CARES Act

03/26/2020 | 12:58am EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 26, 2020-We thank the Administration, especially the President and Secretary Mnuchin, as well as Congress for working together to take swift bipartisan action to support the American economy, including the 2.5 million jobs and 17,000 suppliers that Boeing, the aerospace industry and the U.S. rely on to maintain our world leadership in commercial, defense and services. The bill's access to public and private liquidity, including loans and loan guarantees, is critical for airlines, airports, suppliers, and manufacturers to bridge to recovery.

Boeing's top priority is to protect our workforce and support our extensive supply chain, and the CARES Act will help provide adequate measures to help address the pandemic. We have also taken a number of measures for affordability and liquidity as we navigate the challenges our industry currently faces, including foregoing pay for our CEO and board chairman, suspending our dividend until further notice, and extending our existing pause of any share repurchasing until further notice.

We appreciate the House taking swift action to support the American people.

Contact

Boeing Communications

media@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 04:57:01 UTC
