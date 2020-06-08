Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
News 
News

Boeing Stock Soars as U.S. Reopens -- Update

06/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

By Alexander Osipovich

Boeing Co. shares have skyrocketed 58% so far this month as the aircraft maker rides a wave of investor optimism on the reopening of the U.S. economy and a revival in air travel.

Shares jumped 12% to $230.50 on Monday, their sixth consecutive winning session, in a surge more reminiscent of a hot technology stock than a century-old manufacturer.

Boeing's performance has helped fuel a rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, adding 580.60 points to the Dow's total gain of 2189.33 points so far this month, making it the biggest contributor of the index's 30 members in that period.

The rebound in Boeing has come alongside a broad rally in other stocks -- including airlines, cruise operators and retailers -- that were beaten down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plane maker's rally is especially striking because Boeing has been grappling with two crises, not just one: a coronavirus-fueled slump in air travel and the grounding of its 737 MAX jet, which has lasted for more than a year, after two crashes linked to a faulty flight-control system.

Boeing stock is still down by 29% since the start of the year -- and 48% from its March 2019 record. The company's shares lost more than two-thirds of their value from February to March as the pandemic led governments around the world to impose travel restrictions, air traffic collapsed and lockdown measures roiled the global economy.

Last week, Boeing shares got a boost after carriers including American Airlines Group Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. reported progress in restoring flights this summer, and a stronger-than-expected jobs report indicated that the U.S. economy is on a better footing than many investors had feared.

Boeing has also benefited from the bullish outlooks of some on Wall Street. Over the weekend, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised their price target for Boeing shares to $238 from $209, saying that airlines weren't cutting back their plane-delivery plans as much as the market expected.

And on Monday, brokerage Seaport Global Securities began publishing research on Boeing, recommending that investors buy it and giving it a price target of $277 a share.

"Absent another Covid-19 wave, we think the worst is now being priced in, " Seaport wrote.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 9.25% 20.31 Delayed Quote.-35.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 12.20% 230.5 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 8.23% 36.97 Delayed Quote.-41.59%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.70% 27572.44 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.79% 9901.520656 Delayed Quote.12.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 9924.744771 Delayed Quote.9.38%
S&P 500 1.20% 3232.39 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.33% 220.81 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 834 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 515 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -80,7x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 180,91 $
Last Close Price 205,43 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-36.94%115 929
AIRBUS SE-37.94%71 785
TEXTRON-12.29%8 899
DASSAULT AVIATION-19.57%8 853
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.14.55%3 995
AVICOPTER PLC-13.81%3 433
