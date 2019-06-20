Log in
Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Boeing : Summer's aflutter!

0
06/20/2019 | 05:24pm EDT
Summer's aflutter! Native gardens attract migrating monarchs to Boeing sites June 20, 2019 in Environment, Community

Similar to birds, monarchs are the only butterfly known to make two-way migrations depending on climate. In the summer, monarchs traveling north may roost at these Boeing pollinator gardens before heading south when it gets cold.

Boeing

National Pollinator Week, June 17 - 21, celebrates the time of year when some of Boeing's North American sites are aflutter with pollinator species like bees, birds, and bugs. Among these, the monarch butterfly is a species that migrates depending on climate, similar to birds.

Over the past decade, Boeing has incorporated pollinators into remediation efforts at sites including Santa Susana Field Laboratory in Southern California and the former Chemical Commodities, Inc. site, now known as home of the Olathe Pollinator Prairie near Kansas City, KS. In 2013, the Pollinator Prairie received certification from the Wildlife Habitat Council and recognition from the Environmental Protection Agency as an educational and recreational resource for the community.

Employees are jumping on the butterfly bandwagon by leading projects to increase pollinator habitats on Boeing campuses. At Boeing's Oklahoma City site last fall, the Boeing Employees Outdoor Adventure Club (BOAC) installed a native plant garden aimed at attracting bees and monarch butterflies. Since then, the group has partnered with the Oklahoma City Zoo to use the zoo's nutrient-rich compost, also known as OKC ZooPoo, to provide a welcome habitat for migrating monarchs and other species.

In 2018, Boeing employees, along with community partners, started a pollinator garden in Everett, WA. Even though the planting is new, birds and bugs could visit the area this summer.

Program engineer Shawn Hughes shares the scoop about pollinator gardens in at Boeing OKC.

Boeing

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 21:23:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 11 272 M
Net income 2019 9 805 M
Debt 2019 5 898 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 21,86
P/E ratio 2020 15,14
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capitalization 207 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 421 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)15.96%190 670
AIRBUS SE46.50%102 580
TEXTRON10.83%10 779
DASSAULT AVIATION2.40%10 485
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-12.37%3 607
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 574
