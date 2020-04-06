Boeing : Suspends Production at South Carolina Factory

By Andrew Tangel

Boeing Co. is suspending production at its 787 Dreamliner factory in North Charleston, S.C., adding the plant to a list of idled operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago-based aerospace giant said the suspension would commence Wednesday and continue "until further notice." Employees who can't work remotely will get 10 working days of paid leave.

Boeing said Sunday it would extend indefinitely an earlier factory halt in the Seattle area, where it also produces other passenger jets. It has also idled a military aircraft factory near Philadelphia.

