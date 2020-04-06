Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Suspends Production at South Carolina Factory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

By Andrew Tangel

Boeing Co. is suspending production at its 787 Dreamliner factory in North Charleston, S.C., adding the plant to a list of idled operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago-based aerospace giant said the suspension would commence Wednesday and continue "until further notice." Employees who can't work remotely will get 10 working days of paid leave.

Boeing said Sunday it would extend indefinitely an earlier factory halt in the Seattle area, where it also produces other passenger jets. It has also idled a military aircraft factory near Philadelphia.

Write to Andrew Tangel at andrew.tangel@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
05:43pBOEING : Statement on Starliner's Next Flight
PU
05:37pBOEING : Suspends Production at South Carolina Factory
DJ
05:30pBOEING CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:58pBOEING : to Temporarily Suspend 787 Operations in South Carolina
PU
10:05aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Further bad news for airlines and Boeing
05:01aCTT : Announces Boeing BBJMAX9 VIP Inflight Humidification Order from AMAC Aeros..
AQ
04/05BOEING : to continue production shutdown due to coronavirus
AQ
04/05BOEING : Extends Temporary Suspension of Puget Sound Production Operations
PU
04/04PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : PIA aircraft brings back 194 Pakistanis stuck ..
AQ
04/03BOEING : Delivers First CH-47F Chinook to Royal Netherlands Air Force; -Aircraft..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 264 M
EBIT 2020 4 679 M
Net income 2020 1 394 M
Debt 2020 32 280 M
Yield 2020 3,81%
P/E ratio 2020 51,4x
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 69 552 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 213,24  $
Last Close Price 123,27  $
Spread / Highest target 257%
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-61.78%84 149
AIRBUS SE-62.06%51 037
DASSAULT AVIATION-36.71%6 842
TEXTRON-44.28%6 071
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.26%3 659
AVICOPTER PLC0.24%3 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group