MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing Taps Qantas IT Chief as CIO

02/27/2020 | 06:35pm EST

By Agam Shah

Boeing Co. this week named a full-time replacement for former Chief Information Officer Ted Colbert, who was promoted to lead the aerospace giant's parts and services business.

Susan Doniz, currently CIO at Australian carrier Qantas Group, joins Boeing as CIO in May, reporting to Chief Executive David Calhoun. She succeeds interim CIO Vishwa Uddanwadiker, who took the role after Mr. Colbert was named CEO of Boeing Global Services in October.

Ms. Doniz will manage IT staff across 50 countries and lead digital initiatives such as Digital Enterprise, a companywide project to improve IT systems and processes, including those around enterprise resource planning.

"This transformation will enable Boeing to streamline and simplify work, deliver global-ready processes and systems, and evolve to meet future and expanding business needs," a company spokesman said.

Ms. Doniz's appointment comes as the Chicago-based company remains under investigation following two fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX jets. Regulators banned the MAX from flying last March.

Ms. Doniz's team also will be integral to a unit called Boeing AnalytX, which pulls together analytics and other capabilities across the company to provide insights internally and to its customers, Boeing said.

The aircraft maker has used analytics to manage inventories of its commercial and military fleets and to help customer airlines schedule flight crews and develop flight plans, among other use cases.

Boeing this week nominated Qualcomm Inc. Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf to its board.

Ms. Doniz was an enthusiastic adopter of cloud computing while at Qantas, said Samuel Engel, senior vice president at research and consulting firm ICF International Inc., which tracks the aircraft and airline market.

"More than moving systems to the cloud, she was early to take advantage of the cloud for business intelligence," Mr. Engel said.

Before joining Qantas as CIO in 2017, Ms. Doniz held a senior role at tech giant SAP SE.

Write to Agam Shah at agam.shah@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.83% 287.76 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
ICF 0.00% 94 End-of-day quote.-1.04%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.40% 5.64 End-of-day quote.-19.55%
QUALCOMM -4.67% 75.94 Delayed Quote.-9.71%
SAP AG -2.71% 115.54 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 91 273 M
EBIT 2020 5 581 M
Net income 2020 3 814 M
Debt 2020 28 021 M
Yield 2020 2,84%
P/E ratio 2020 42,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,68x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 353,62  $
Last Close Price 287,76  $
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-6.64%172 094
AIRBUS SE-7.60%102 643
DASSAULT AVIATION-8.03%9 730
TEXTRON-3.27%9 544
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.91%3 982
AVICOPTER PLC-9.91%3 675
