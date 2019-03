An Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people on March 10 and a Lion Air accident that killed 189 on Oct. 29 both involved the company's MAX 8 jets, now grounded around the world.

"Given our more in depth understanding at this time...an exhaustive review of MCAS and inherent stall identification compliance is part of Transport Canada's ongoing efforts," the regulator said in a statement.

