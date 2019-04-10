Boeing : Transportation Secretary Chao Defends Time FAA Took to Ground Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

By Robert Wall and Andrew Tangel



U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Wednesday defended the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to wait three days before grounding Boeing Co.'s (BA) 737 MAX planes in the wake of last month's crash of one of the jets in Ethiopia.

"The FAA was careful and fact-based" before taking "a very serious step," Ms. Chao told the House Appropriations subcommittee that deals with transportation during a hearing to defend President Trump's proposed budget for the department.

The FAA's move to idle the fleet trailed decisions taken by other regulators around the world to ground the plane in the wake of the March 10 crash that killed 157 people on the jet. The crash raised safety concerns world-wide, coming less than five months after another 737 MAX crashed in Indonesia.

David Price (D-N.C.), chairman of the subcommittee, told Ms. Chao the decision to wait several days "raised a lot of questions."

Ms. Chao's defense of the FAA echoed statements by acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell before a Senate committee late last month about the crash.

Ms. Chao also told the House lawmakers the FAA was still waiting for Boeing to develop the fix for the 737 MAX. It should address a problem with the plane's automatic anti-stall system implicated in both crashes.

Once the upgrade has been developed, it will be "thoroughly reviewed" by the FAA, Ms. Chao said. The MAX won't be cleared to fly, she said, until the FAA is satisfied the plane is safe.

