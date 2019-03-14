Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout

By WSJ City

The global grounding of Boeing's most popular model is likely to generate a host of business challenges for the aerospace giant, which is already wrestling with the reputational fallout from the crash Sunday of one of its planes and a swift reaction outside the US.

KEY POINTS

-- Boeing's race with rival Airbus helped make it the top US exporter by sales. -- It's the most valuable component of the Dow Jones Industrial Index. -- Boeing has more than 100,000 employees and a supply chain that spans the planet. -- That corporate engine runs on cash generated by orders for its most popular plane, the 737 MAX. -- Airlines and officials have grounded the bulk of the fleet and asked Boeing to address potential safety problems. -- Boeing and CEO Dennis Muilenburg face the task of keeping a major engine of the US economy on track.

WHY THIS MATTERS

It wasn't immediately clear if the grounding would have implications for Boeing's plan to boost 737 output, a person familiar with the matter said. The FAA's order appeared to leave room for finished 737s to fly from the small airport by its Renton factory before eventual delivery. That would ease potential bottlenecks for unfinished planes at the airport, which has little space for parking the jets. But the global groundings posed at least a short-term challenge: the restrictions would likely hinder Boeing's ability to deliver planes to customers around the world.

