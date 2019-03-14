Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout

03/14/2019 | 08:13am EDT

By WSJ City

The global grounding of Boeing's most popular model is likely to generate a host of business challenges for the aerospace giant, which is already wrestling with the reputational fallout from the crash Sunday of one of its planes and a swift reaction outside the US.

KEY POINTS 

   -- Boeing's race with rival Airbus helped make it the top US exporter by 
      sales. 
 
   -- It's the most valuable component of the Dow Jones Industrial Index. 
 
   -- Boeing has more than 100,000 employees and a supply chain that spans the 
      planet. 
 
   -- That corporate engine runs on cash generated by orders for its most 
      popular plane, the 737 MAX. 
 
   -- Airlines and officials have grounded the bulk of the fleet and asked 
      Boeing to address potential safety problems. 
 
   -- Boeing and CEO Dennis Muilenburg face the task of keeping a major engine 
      of the US economy on track.

WHY THIS MATTERS

It wasn't immediately clear if the grounding would have implications for Boeing's plan to boost 737 output, a person familiar with the matter said. The FAA's order appeared to leave room for finished 737s to fly from the small airport by its Renton factory before eventual delivery. That would ease potential bottlenecks for unfinished planes at the airport, which has little space for parking the jets. But the global groundings posed at least a short-term challenge: the restrictions would likely hinder Boeing's ability to deliver planes to customers around the world.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

