Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Trump tweets on airplanes, speaks to Boeing CEO in wake of 737 MAX crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, concerned about the deadly crash of a Boeing 737 MAX passenger plane in Ethiopia, spoke to Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg on Tuesday and received assurances that the aircraft was safe, two people briefed on the call said.

Trump was expected to hold an additional meeting on the issue later on Tuesday, according to an administration official.

The president, who owned his own airline, Trump Shuttle, from 1989 until 1992, is an aviation enthusiast. Before becoming president he flew on his own private jet and, after his inauguration, praised the presidential aircraft, Air Force One.

The Ethiopia crash on Sunday killed 157 people and prompted the European Union's aviation safety regulator to suspend all flights in the bloc by Boeing 737 MAX planes. The cause of Sunday's crash, which followed another disaster with a 737 MAX five months ago in Indonesia that killed 189 people, remains unknown.

Trump seemed concerned broadly that planes had become too complicated to manage.

"Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better," he wrote on Twitter, adding that such complexity created danger.

"I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!" he wrote.

He did not refer specifically to Boeing or recent accidents, but his comments echoed an automation debate that partially lies at the center of a probe into the crash in Indonesia.

Investigators are examining the role of a software system designed to push the plane down, alongside airline training and repair standards.

Boeing says it plans to update the software in the coming weeks.

Trump unsuccessfully pushed early in his administration to privatize air traffic control. In January 2018 Trump touted that worldwide there were no fatal passenger jet crashes in 2017, the safest year on record.

U.S. Senators Mitt Romney and Elizabeth Warren called on the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily ground Boeing's 737 MAX 8. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Fox TV that the White House would be in "constant contact" with the FAA "to make determinations at an appropriate time."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, David Shepardson, Tim Hepher, Lisa Lambert, Mike Stone; editing by Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
04:51pBOEING : Austria bars Boeing 737 Max jets from airspace
AQ
04:42pWorld stocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases
RE
04:41pStocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases
RE
04:41pETHIOPIAN AIR CRASH : Boeing runs into global headwinds
AQ
04:33pBOEING : Trump tweets on airplanes, speaks to Boeing CEO in wake of 737 MAX cras..
RE
04:28pBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 17th Update
DJ
04:27pU.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX ..
RE
04:27pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher As Health Care, Utilities Rise; B..
DJ
04:24pBOEING : No B737 Max flying in Nigeria, Sirika assures
AQ
03:54pFactbox - Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread across the globe
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 447 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.02%226 000
AIRBUS SE34.54%98 720
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 183
TEXTRON11.11%12 179
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD9.90%4 244
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.