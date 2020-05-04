Log in
Boeing : U.S. Factory Orders Fell Sharply in March

05/04/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

By Jeffrey Sparshott

U.S. factory orders posted a record drop in March as efforts to contain the new coronavirus disrupted supply chains and quashed demand, the Commerce Department said Monday.

New orders for manufactured goods fell 10.3% from February to a seasonally adjusted $445.8 billion in March, the biggest month-to-month fall in records dating to 1992.

Orders for aircraft, autos and oil field machinery all declined, reflecting decisions to halt travel and close factories, as well as rising consumer caution and plummeting energy prices.

Net aircraft orders collapsed as airlines canceled contracts with Boeing Co. New orders for motor vehicles fell 6.7%, and those for mining and oil field machinery fell 7.2%.

Overall orders for durable goods -- products designed to last at least three years -- were down 14.7% in March, the biggest monthly drop since August 2014 and the second-biggest on record.

Excluding the volatile transportation sector, overall manufacturing orders were down a more modest 3.7%. New orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft -- a closely watched proxy for business investment -- were down just 0.1%.

Already, the Commerce Department's report is outdated. The Institute for Supply Management's monthly survey of purchasing managers, out Friday, showed U.S. manufacturing contracted at the sharpest rate since the last recession in April.

An ISM subindex focusing on new orders fell to the lowest level since December 2008. "This measure is signaling that the recent stabilization in capital goods orders will soon be nothing but a fond memory," said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc.

The picture is similar around much of the world. Factory output plummeted across Asia and Europe during April. Surveys from data firm IHS Markit recorded the sharpest fall in output and other measures of activity on record.

