Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/14 04:15:07 pm
374.495 USD   -0.70%
04:01pBOEING : U.S. Rebukes Boeing Over Tanker
DJ
03:54pEXPLAINER : How to read an aircraft's black box
RE
03:43pAirlines wrestle with calls, cancellations after Boeing MAX fleet grounded
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : U.S. Rebukes Boeing Over Tanker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

By Ben Kesling in Washington and Doug Cameron in Chicago

The U.S. Air Force has lost confidence Boeing Co.'s ability to maintain quality control over a new aerial refueling tanker it is building, with a senior Pentagon official saying Thursday that it could take at least a year to rebuild trust in the program.

The tanker problems predate this week's crash of a Boeing 737 MAX airliner being flown by Ethiopian Airlines, resulting in a global grounding of the passenger jet following an earlier crash of the same aircraft model last year.

Boeing delivered the first of the KC-46A Pegasus tankers in January, more than a year late, after a series of production and design problems left the aerospace company nursing $3.5 billion in losses on the initial $4.9 billion contract.

The Air Force then suspended deliveries in February after finding tools and other debris left in some jets, prompting a sharp rebuke from defense chiefs.

"Well, we are not happy with this at all," Will Roper, the Air Force's assistant secretary for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics told reporters after a congressional hearing. "We do not want to be accepting tankers this way. Having teams sweep an aircraft five times is simply unacceptable."

Deliveries of the tankers resumed this week, after Boeing instituted fresh measures to check the aircraft, and the company now has handed over seven planes out of the existing 52-jet contract. Boeing expects to sell an initial 179 tankers to the Pentagon, and executives said follow-on sales and exports could eventually boost that total above 400.

Lockheed Martin Corp. and Airbus SE -- which lost out to Boeing for the current tanker deal -- have announced plans to offer a rival jet to the Air Force.

Boeing meantime faces tougher scrutiny as it continues work to meet Air Force specifications.

"I think it's going to take more than a year of measuring and tracking Boeing's performance until we're confident that they follow their procedures, and maybe longer than that before we believe the culture of quality has come back," Mr. Roper said. "This is a lapse in culture, and they simply have to be able to build it back."

A Boeing spokesman said it was focused on safety and quality and had agreed on a plan with the Air Force to remedy the debris and quality issues.

Mr. Roper flew on the latest delivery flight and said he has confidence in the aircraft, a version of the 767 jetliner used for passenger and cargo service.

He said future tanker-delivery schedules likely won't be affected as Boeing adds overtime and adjusts schedules to fulfil the additional inspections. Mr. Roper said the company has agreed to more Air Force spot checks in the tanker line as well as the Boeing 767 line, the base airframe for the tanker.

Mr. Roper said this week's scramble to search for the cause of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes had no impact on military contracts.

"The government is a fair broker," he said. "We're dealing with this issue as it is."

Write to Ben Kesling at benjamin.kesling@wsj.com and Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 11.35% 374.36 Delayed Quote.17.57%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.88% 373.68 Delayed Quote.16.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
04:01pBOEING : U.S. Rebukes Boeing Over Tanker
DJ
03:54pEXPLAINER : How to read an aircraft's black box
RE
03:43pAirlines wrestle with calls, cancellations after Boeing MAX fleet grounded
RE
03:29pBOEING : faces fresh hurdles following ban of 737 MAX 8
AQ
03:27pAerospace Upstart Changes How Planes Are Tracked
DJ
03:25pBOEING : Black boxes from doomed Ethiopian plane delivered to BEA - witness
RE
03:25pANALYSIS OF ETHIOPIAN AIRWAYS JET'S : Bea
RE
03:25pU.S. lawmakers say Boeing 737 MAX 8 grounded for at least 'weeks'
RE
03:25pEthiopia crash probe starting in France, families grieve
RE
03:07pBoeing shares cheaper, but are they a buy?
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 17,03
P/E ratio 2020 15,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 213 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 438 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.94%213 078
AIRBUS SE39.21%102 702
DASSAULT AVIATION16.78%13 293
TEXTRON12.92%12 244
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD8.87%4 196
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 101
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.