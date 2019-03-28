Log in
Boeing : U.S. safety officials review Ethiopian black box data - sources

03/28/2019
FILE PHOTO: Men unload a case containing the black boxes from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 outside the headquarters of France's BEA air accident investigation agency in Le Bourget

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. safety investigators have reviewed data from the flight recorders or black boxes that were aboard crashed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, four people briefed on the investigation told Reuters.

The National Transportation Safety Board has reviewed raw data from the flight data recorder and listened to the cockpit voice recorder, the sources said. The review was reported earlier by ABC News. A preliminary report is expected as early as next week, U.S. officials said.

Under international rules, Ethiopia safety officials are in charge of the investigation and are the only entity that can release information about the probe. An NTSB spokesman declined to comment on Thursday.

Boeing unveiled new software upgrades and training on Wednesday after two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes in five months led regulators around the world to ground the planes, including the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board has set off one of the widest inquiries in aviation history and cast a shadow over the Boeing MAX model intended to be a standard for decades. It followed an October crash of a 737 MAX operated by Indonesia's Lion Air, which plunged into the Java Sea after takeoff from Jakarta, killing 189.

NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt told a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday that the board was getting all the cooperation it needed from the Ethiopian and Indonesian governments.

"I have no indication at all that the Ethiopians are not sharing with us the information that we need," Sumwalt said.

It is unclear how long it may take the FAA and other international regulators to decide when to allow the 737 MAX to resume flying, but officials first want details from the preliminary findings of the Ethiopian crash. The FAA also has not yet formally received Boeing's proposed software upgrade.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

By David Shepardson

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,96
P/E ratio 2020 14,83
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 211 B
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.03%211 235
AIRBUS SE37.54%100 953
DASSAULT AVIATION9.09%12 354
TEXTRON8.24%11 641
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 115
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD22.86%4 023
