Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : U.S. transport chief asks why some Boeing safety features not included

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 12:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Wednesday it was "very questionable" why some safety features were not required on the Boeing Co 737 MAX, ahead of a much-anticipated Senate hearing where leaders in her department will be questioned about two recent 737 MAX crashes.

Chao stopped short of saying the government would require retrofitting all aircraft with new safety features.

"I don't think we are there yet, but it is very questionable if these were safety-oriented additions, why they were not part of the required template of measures that should go into an airplane."

Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, said she was considering introducing a bill that would require "key safety equipment" be included in "basic plane sale costs... I feel very strongly that key safety equipment should be included in the basic sale price of a plane."

Chao said "it's troubling that if indeed it was a safety feature that it was not included."

Reuters reported last week that Boeing plans to mandate a previously-optional cockpit warning light as part of a software update to the 737 MAX fleet that was grounded. That feature might have warned earlier of problems that possibly played a role in the crashes of Ethiopian and Indonesian planes that killed almost 350 people.

Boeing is expected to disclose details of its anti-stall software upgrade on Wednesday and confirm plans to make the alert mandatory.

At a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Transportation Department's budget, Chao said the issue will be reviewed by an outside committee and the department's inspector general.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat and pilot, questioned Chao why it took the Federal Aviation Administration so long to ground the 737 MAX while regulators around the world moved faster to halt planes.

He also questioned why safety features were not mandated by Boeing or the FAA. "It looks like we are following," Manchin said, adding it was "just wrong" not to require the alert.

Chao defended the FAA's decision-making as a "fact-based" review and decided to ground the planes after it received new satellite data and evidence at the scene.

The FAA has said it will review the software upgrade and plans to mandate it by April but has emphasized that it will not agree to unground the planes until it has more details about what led to the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Senator Ted Cruz, who will chair the hearing later on Wednesday, said on CNBC, "Another major area of inquiry is the process of certification of the 737 MAX to begin with."

"Why didn't this process catch this problem if this was the cause of the accident?"

Chao said 1,461 Boeing employees are involved in certification. She defended the FAA's decision to allow Boeing to perform much of the certification work for the government.

U.S. Transportation Department Inspector General Calvin Scovel will testify that the FAA will significantly change its oversight approach to air safety by July 2019.

At the same hearing, the FAA’s acting administrator, Dan Elwell, will tell a Senate Commerce Committee panel the agency’s oversight approach must “evolve."

Scovel’s testimony for the hearing first reported by Reuters says that in response to a 2015 inspector general report, the FAA agreed to improve oversight of organizations performing certifications on its behalf.

GRAP
HIC-Understanding controls on the Boeing 737 MAX: https://tmsnrt.rs/2OjLSAt

GRAPH
IC-Ethiopian Airlines crash plane and black boxes:https://tmsnrt.rs/2ChBW5M


GRAPHIC-Boeing 737 MAX deliveries in question: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Hv2btC

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
12:29pBOEING : U.S. transport chief asks why some Boeing safety features not included
RE
11:45aSouthwest Flags Bullish Outlook Despite 737 MAX Groundings
DJ
11:29aSouthwest trims first quarter outlook after 737 MAX groundings
RE
11:23aBOEING : How Boeing's 737 MAX Failed -2-
DJ
11:23aBOEING : How Boeing's 737 MAX Failed
DJ
11:10aMEDIA ADVISORY : Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 24
PU
11:08aBOEING : 44 malfunctions found on Eastar Jet's Boeing 737 Max
AQ
11:01aBOEING : to Release First-Quarter Results on April 24
PR
06:55aBOEING : Russia Restricting Access to Boeing and Airbus Airliners
AQ
06:31aAir China 2018 profit beats forecasts on better passenger yields
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 16,78
P/E ratio 2020 14,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)14.87%209 073
AIRBUS SE38.57%101 719
DASSAULT AVIATION10.50%12 515
TEXTRON8.50%11 692
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 170
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD25.64%4 121
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.