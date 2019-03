The parent of the No.3 U.S. airline said it was operating 14 737 MAX aircraft that accounted for about 40 flights a day. (http://bit.ly/2TD4VLS)

United Airlines voluntarily ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 planes after two deadly crashes in recent months.

