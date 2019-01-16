Boeing : United Airlines Announce Repeat Orders for 737 MAX and 777

SEATTLE, WA Jan 16, 2019 - Boeing [NYSE:BA] and United Airlines [NASDAQ:UAL] announced the carrier ordered 24 additional 737 MAX jets and four more 777-300ER (Extended Range) airplanes last year. The $4.5 billion order, according to list prices, was booked as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

The Chicago-based airline has steadily placed new orders for the two Boeing jets to serve its large domestic and international network. United Airlines is among the more than 100 customers who have made the 737 MAX the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, receiving more than 5,000 orders since the program's launch.

'United Airlines has been instrumental to the phenomenal success of the Boeing 737 and 777 programs over the years. We are honored by United's continued confidence in our people and our airplanes and services,' said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. 'We are proud to again extend our long-standing partnership with United Airlines with these latest orders.'

The MAX builds on the 737's industry-leading performance and reliability by offering operators more range and 14-percent better fuel efficiency compared to today's airplanes and 20 percent more than the airplanes it replaces. The MAX achieves the improved performance thanks to the CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other airframe enhancements.

The 777 has become the best-selling twin-aisle jet family in history, earning more than 2,000 orders. In fact, United's order pushed the program over the 2,000 threshold in December. It is also the most reliable twin-aisle jet flying today with the highest schedule reliability in the industry at 99.5 percent. The 777-300ER can seat up to 386 passengers in a three-class configuration and has a maximum range of 7,930 nautical miles (14,685 km).

United also utilizes Boeing Global Services to enhance its operations of their large fleet of Boeing aircraft. Multiple digital Boeing solutions, including those powered by Boeing AnalytX, optimize its operations. Recently, United signed for crew management and electronic flight bag (EFB) tools to enhance operational efficiency across all phases of flight.

