Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 11:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it's stock is traded on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - United Technologies on Tuesday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts, aided by an increase in demand for its aircraft maintenance parts and services as airlines grapple with overworked planes due to the grounding of Boeing's MAX jets.

Shares of UTC, which makes the Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and is on track to spin off its Otis elevator and Carrier air conditioner units, rose as much as 2.7% in morning trade.

UTC is among the first aero parts supplier to signal gains from the Boeing groundings, which has otherwise rattled the aerospace sector as more than 300 737 MAX passenger planes have been taken out of service, leaving several airlines to deal with thousands of flight cancellations and reschedules.

"There is impetuous on the airlines and the (maintenance and repair) shops to ensure that the existing fleet is in a ready to fly state," UTC Chief Financial Officer Akhil Johri told Reuters, talking about the MAX grounding.

"In that environment, the (repair) shops and the airlines are ensuring that they have the parts supply available and that is definitely helping (UTC)."

UTC said sales in its Collins aerospace unit, which makes engine components, landing gear, wheels and brakes, and interior and exterior aircraft lighting, surged about 66% percent to $6.58 billion (£5.29 billion) in the second quarter.

The unit is UTC's biggest and is also benefiting from the acquisition of aero parts maker Rockwell Collins.

Johri added that growth in the unit will slow in the second half compared with the first, as stocking of spare parts by airlines and shops eases with the possibility of MAX returning to the sky.

UTC said it expects its acquisition of Rockwell to add an extra $150 million sales and 15 cents per share to its profit in 2019.

That helped the company raise its current-year adjusted earnings per share outlook to a range of $7.90 to $8.05, from $7.80 to $8.00.

UTC now expects full-year adjusted sales to rise between 4% and 5%, up from 3% and 5% forecast previously.

"The guide was tweaked up more than we had been expecting," J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa wrote in a note.

UTC reported earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter ended June 30, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.05, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net sales rose 17.5% to $19.63 billion, above Wall Street expectation of $19.55 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Ankit Ajmera

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), United Technologies Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.07% 373.315 Delayed Quote.17.01%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -0.49% 132.22 Delayed Quote.24.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
11:51aBOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
RE
11:02aAIRBUS : EU has 35 billion-euro list if U.S. hits its cars, trade chief says
RE
10:52aAIRBUS : EU has 35 billion-euro list if U.S. hits its cars, trade chief says
RE
06:05aBOEING : Introduces Jeppesen Mobile QuickClear Application for Pilots
PU
02:48aBoeing's Woes Trickle Into Broader Economy -- WSJ
DJ
07/22BOEING : Fitch, Moody's cut Boeing's debt outlook to 'negative' on 737 MAX probl..
RE
07/22S&P 500 climbs toward record high, earnings in focus
RE
07/22EU redoubles threat to retaliate if U.S. raises auto tariffs
RE
07/22Boeing's 737 MAX Grounding Spills Over Into Economy, Weighs on GDP
DJ
07/22BOEING : Fitch Affirms Boeing Ratings But Revises Outlook to Negative
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 93 681 M
EBIT 2019 10 456 M
Net income 2019 8 937 M
Debt 2019 10 100 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 417,91  $
Last Close Price 373,42  $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)17.01%210 097
AIRBUS SE55.74%114 079
TEXTRON6.85%11 587
DASSAULT AVIATION0.66%11 360
EMBRAER-10.84%3 805
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD11.38%3 565
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group