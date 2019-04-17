Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : United sees Boeing's 737 MAX flying this summer, deliveries before year-end

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 02:12pm EDT
A 737 Max aircraft is pictured at the Boeing factory in Renton

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines expects Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX jets to return to service this summer, with deliveries resuming before the end of the year, an executive said on Wednesday, reassuring investors concerned about a prolonged suspension.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March following two fatal crashes, forcing Boeing to freeze deliveries. Boeing is under pressure to upgrade the software and convince global regulators that the plane is safe to fly again, a process expected to take at least 90 days.

Chicago-based United, which is part of United Continental Holdings Inc, removed its 14 MAX aircraft from its flying schedule through early July, while U.S. competitors that own the MAX have planned their flying schedules without the aircraft into August.

United was due to take delivery of another 14 of the jets this year.

"The aircraft scheduled for delivery this year, we would expect to take this year," Chief Financial Officer Gerald Laderman said on a conference call.

United's 2019 MAX orders were scheduled for delivery by the end of the third quarter, though Laderman said he could see some of those deliveries slipping into the fourth.

United posted a better-than-expected jump in first-quarter profit late on Tuesday after selling more tickets and cutting costs, and stood by its 2019 profit target despite the 737 MAX grounding. Its shares were up 4.5 percent at $88.97 on Wednesday afternoon.

Unlike other U.S. airlines that own the MAX, No. 3 United has largely avoided flight cancellations after the grounding deferring nonessential maintenance on larger aircraft to put them on MAX routes.

But executives said on Wednesday that the strategy, manageable for a month or two, gets tougher as time goes on.

United has been expanding its available seat capacity at a faster pace than rivals but said on Tuesday it was trimming that 2019 target to reflect the grounded MAX as well as suspended flights to Delhi due to closed air space over Pakistan.

Laderman said the carrier's costs per seat mile could grow this year if the MAX aircraft remain out of service or flights to Delhi remain suspended longer than its current assumption.

Of the U.S. MAX owners, United was the first to report first-quarter results.

Southwest Airlines Co , the largest global operator of the MAX with 34 jets, reports on April 25, while American Airlines Group Inc with 24 MAX aircraft, reports on April 26.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.83% 378.6586 Delayed Quote.16.42%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 4.53% 88.98 Delayed Quote.1.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
02:12pBOEING : United sees Boeing's 737 MAX flying this summer, deliveries before year..
RE
02:12pCanada transport minister wants simulator training for 737 MAX fix
RE
02:07p737 Max Groundings Drove United's Capacity Trims
DJ
01:49pIndia's Jet Airways finds itself out of runway as funds dry up
RE
01:48pIndia's Jet Airways finds itself out of runway as funds dry up
RE
01:46pBOEING : Investment in economy class is vital
AQ
01:23pBOEING : A critical society takes it on the chin and makes progress
AQ
01:00pBOEING : German official hopes EU tariffs don't impede US trade pact
RE
11:56aBOEING : EU targets U.S. agriculture exports in proposed tariffs
AQ
11:21aAIRBUS : U.S. planes, tractors on EU tariff list over Boeing
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 105 B
EBIT 2019 12 651 M
Net income 2019 11 113 M
Debt 2019 5 315 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 19,96
P/E ratio 2020 15,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 427 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.42%215 474
AIRBUS SE40.45%103 524
DASSAULT AVIATION7.36%12 209
TEXTRON11.79%12 193
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 367
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD23.47%4 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About