Boeing : Up 2.4% After WSJ Report, British Airways Deal

By Michael Dabaie

Boeing Co. (BA) shares were up 2.4% to $355.35 Monday, outpacing the DJIA's gains.

The Federal Aviation Administration has signaled it is preparing to start flight trials of Boeing's proposed 737 MAX safety enhancement as early as this week, according to people familiar with the details, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In addition, Boeing and International Airlines Group said Monday they signed agreements at the Paris Air Show to provide services for IAG's British Airways, including parts for the airline's Airbus A320 family and its Boeing 777 fleet.

