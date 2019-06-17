Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Up 2.4% After WSJ Report, British Airways Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Boeing Co. (BA) shares were up 2.4% to $355.35 Monday, outpacing the DJIA's gains.

The Federal Aviation Administration has signaled it is preparing to start flight trials of Boeing's proposed 737 MAX safety enhancement as early as this week, according to people familiar with the details, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In addition, Boeing and International Airlines Group said Monday they signed agreements at the Paris Air Show to provide services for IAG's British Airways, including parts for the airline's Airbus A320 family and its Boeing 777 fleet.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.29% 354.97 Delayed Quote.7.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
12:20pAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
12:13pBOEING : Up 2.4% After WSJ Report, British Airways Deal
DJ
11:47aGE Redesigns Boeing 777X Engine Component, Delaying Plane's First Flight
DJ
11:46aAirbus faces cabin comfort dilemma as it launches A321XLR jet
RE
11:46aVirgin Atlantic orders 14 Airbus A330neos, with further six options
RE
11:38aSources Say Cebu Plans to Order Jets From Airbus -Reuters
DJ
11:35aAirbus Jumps Ahead of Boeing in Midsize-Plane Battle--Update
DJ
11:24aVirgin Atlantic orders 14 Airbus A330neos, with further six options
RE
11:20aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market's Tech-related Sector Heads Higher As Facebook'..
DJ
11:10aAIRBUS : Boeing says will take time to win back confidence
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 11 272 M
Net income 2019 9 805 M
Debt 2019 5 898 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 20,98
P/E ratio 2020 14,53
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 421 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)7.65%190 670
AIRBUS SE45.81%102 580
TEXTRON7.52%10 779
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.83%10 485
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-9.69%3 607
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About