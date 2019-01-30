Log in
Boeing Up Nearly 7% After 4Q Earnings Release -- Data Talk

01/30/2019 | 11:45am EST

Boeing Co. (BA) is currently at $389.86, up $24.95 or 6.84%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 4, 2018, when it closed at $389.99

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 26, 2017, when it rose 9.88%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Boeing said fourth-quarter profit rose 3% to $3.4 billion, or $5.93 a share, from $3.3 billion, or $5.49 a year earlier. Excluding pension costs, per-share earnings of $5.48 beat estimates of $4.58, according to FactSet. Revenue of $101 billion in all of 2018 was a record high

-- Boeing said it expects sales to rise as much as 10% this year. The company expects to send as many as 905 jetliners to customers around the world in 2019, up from the record 806 it delivered last year

-- Up 20.89% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2017 when it rose 22.61%

-- Down 0.62% from its all-time closing high of $392.30 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Up 10.01% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 31, 2018), when it closed at $354.37

-- Down 0.62% from its 52 week closing high of $392.30 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Up 32.53% from its 52 week closing low of $294.16 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 169.17 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:19:17 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 15.36% 387.86 Delayed Quote.14.15%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 6.46% 388.07 Delayed Quote.12.55%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.24% 24879.85 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ 100 1.15% 6706.8563 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.88% 7087.5395 Delayed Quote.6.79%
S&P 500 0.72% 2658.03 Delayed Quote.5.47%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 99 700 M
EBIT 2018 11 091 M
Net income 2018 10 009 M
Debt 2018 4 176 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 21,34
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 207 B
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.55%207 227
AIRBUS SE14.40%85 358
TEXTRON14.81%12 816
DASSAULT AVIATION8.84%12 530
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD7.42%4 166
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 629
