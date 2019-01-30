Boeing Up Nearly 7% After 4Q Earnings Release -- Data Talk

Boeing Co. (BA) is currently at $389.86, up $24.95 or 6.84%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 4, 2018, when it closed at $389.99

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 26, 2017, when it rose 9.88%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Boeing said fourth-quarter profit rose 3% to $3.4 billion, or $5.93 a share, from $3.3 billion, or $5.49 a year earlier. Excluding pension costs, per-share earnings of $5.48 beat estimates of $4.58, according to FactSet. Revenue of $101 billion in all of 2018 was a record high

-- Boeing said it expects sales to rise as much as 10% this year. The company expects to send as many as 905 jetliners to customers around the world in 2019, up from the record 806 it delivered last year

-- Up 20.89% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2017 when it rose 22.61%

-- Down 0.62% from its all-time closing high of $392.30 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Up 10.01% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 31, 2018), when it closed at $354.37

-- Up 32.53% from its 52 week closing low of $294.16 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 169.17 points to the DJIA so far today

