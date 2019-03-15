Log in
Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
03/15 12:29:22 pm
381.305 USD   +2.14%
12:21pBOEING : says 737 MAX software upgrade will be deployed in coming weeks
RE
12:21pBOEING : Excavators may be damaging Ethiopia crash site - diplomats
RE
11:59aBOEING : Shares Turn Positive, Up 1%
DJ
Boeing : Why China Moved First on Boeing

03/15/2019 | 11:48am EDT

By Trefor Moss

Beijing

When China grounded 96 Boeing planes on Monday -- two days before U.S. regulators did the same -- it was doing more than responding to a pair of fatal airline crashes. It was also asserting its growing clout as an aviation superpower.

China is forecast to dethrone the U.S. as the world's biggest aviation market by 2024, according to the International Air Transport Association. That's made China a vital customer for plane makers Boeing Co. and Airbus SE, and turned the country's airlines into some of the of biggest in the world in terms of passengers flown and routes served. That growth has also given the country increased leverage over the two big jet makers -- and a new level of influence in the global aviation industry.

China's unilateral decision Monday, following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX a day earlier, idled more than a quarter of Boeing's active 737 MAX fleet, used by 13 airlines. The move stunned some experts, who said it was premature without knowing the cause of the Ethiopian crash. In the past, China's airspace regulator, run by Communist Party officials, has registered barely a blip on the international radar; it has routinely followed guidance from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Its decision Monday made a clear statement to the world that it was flexing its muscles.

After China acted, Singapore, one of Asia's most respected regulators, followed. Over the next two days, dozens of countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America did the same. By Wednesday, the FAA in the U.S. confirmed that it, too, was grounding the MAX.

"They had difficulty making a decision," said Li Jian, the deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, explaining to reporters in Beijing on Monday why his agency had moved before the FAA. The Ethiopian Airlines crash was the second deadly accident involving a 737 MAX 8 in five months. The agency said the two crashes were similar enough to merit the decision to ground the aircraft. Boeing declined to comment on China's surprise move.

That decisiveness, which coincided with a top leadership meeting in Beijing held against the backdrop of U.S.-China trade talks, may have owed more to the country's murky domestic politics than aviation safety, some analysts say. After a series of plane crashes in the 1990s China significantly improved its aviation safety record, and the nation's communist rulers have since exercised extreme caution to reassure its population that they are vigilant, acting fast in the face of any perceived risk.

The Chinese authorities' readiness to defy international convention and ground the MAX while the cause of the crash was still unknown also showed that China now has the self-confidence to challenge aviation's established order, said Geoffrey Thomas, chief editor of Airline Ratings.

That confidence will only grow as China's middle class opens up air travel to tens of millions of people here. In 2000, 62 million flights were taken in China, a 10th of the U.S. total; in 2017 that rose to 551 million, two-thirds that in the U.S., according to the International Civil Aviation Organization. By 2037 China will account for 1.6 billion flights a year, compared with the U.S.'s 1.3 billion, IATA forecasts.

That accelerating growth has meant an ongoing bonanza for Boeing and Airbus: Boeing delivered 1,000 jets to China over the last five years, having taken 40 years to deliver the previous 1,000. Boeing to opened its first overseas facility, which paints and fits the interiors of MAX jets, in China in December. It plans to deliver 100 jets per year from the facility.

Boeing expects China to buy 7,690 jetliners worth $1.19 trillion over the next two decades, accounting for nearly a quarter of global demand. It says 5,730 of those will be single-aisle jets like the 737 MAX, of which Chinese airlines have so far ordered 574.

Now, Chinese aviation officials say the MAX won't be allowed to fly in China again until they're convinced of its safety. Boeing is under pressure to fix the jet or prove its safety, or risk losing orders.

China is also at work on a homegrown jetliner expected to enter into service in the next few years. The C919 could help China's government achieve its long-term aim of ending its dependency on the Boeing-Airbus duopoly, though analysts say it is unclear whether the C919 will have the fuel efficiency needed to compete head-on with models like the 737 and Airbus.

China's big three state-run airlines -- Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines -- and their many subsidiaries, together with Hainan Airlines, which is owned by HNA Group Co., are ready customers for any working jetliner the country manages to produce. Still rapidly expanding, they have already become dominant players on many key global routes, including lucrative transpacific flights.

Chinese airlines have operated more flights between the U.S. and China than American carriers since 2015, and they're extending their lead. This year the Chinese airlines are offering 943 flights per month between the two countries, compared with 582 by the U.S. carriers, according to aviation data company OAG.

Currently, a massive new airport, its roof resembling a giant copper-covered snowflake, is taking shape on Beijing's southern outskirts. Called Daxing, the airport, expected to open to passengers in September, is designed to eventually handle 100 million passengers and close to 1 million flights a year. The $60 billion hub will be Beijing's second major airport; the existing airport, Beijing Capital, is already the world's second busiest after Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson.

"We could put the whole Bird's Nest Stadium in here," said Li Jianhua, the project manager, proudly showing off the airport's cavernous terminal to reporters in early March, referring to the iconic sports stadium built for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The new airport is urgently needed, with Beijing Capital already bursting at the seams. It rejects 400 takeoff-and-landing applications every day because there's no room for more planes, said Yi Wei, a project vice-manager at Daxing.

Daxing is just one link in a huge network that's taking shape in China: The aviation authority says the country will have 450 civil airport by 2035, up from 235 today; and 2,000 general-aviation airports by 2030, up from just 80 last year, enabling a boom in private and business aviation.

As China gains dominance in global air travel, the FAA and other aviation safety agencies may find that this week's Boeing imbroglio won't be the last time they have to follow China's lead.

