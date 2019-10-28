Boeing : Why Is This Airplane Still Flying?' The FAA -2

Log in
BOEING : Why Is This Airplane Still Flying?' The FAA
DJ
08:32pBOEING : Why Is This Airplane Still Flying?' The FAA Missteps That Kept Boeing's MAX Aloft
DJ
05:48pAT&T : Business Highlights
AQ
Boeing : Why Is This Airplane Still Flying?' The FAA

10/28/2019

One European pilot-union leader recalls getting into a shouting match with a Boeing official about the extensive use of test pilots in simulators after the Lion Air crash. During a break in a meeting to update the region's aviators and MAX operators about the status of the software fix, the union official maintained that test pilots in simulators couldn't be viewed as reliable stand-ins for airline pilots flying planes. The Boeing technical expert, he said, maintained just as strongly that the industry had followed that course for decades, leading to recent record low accident rates.

'Don't call it a fix'

Boeing encouraged FAA personnel to call the planned software fix an "enhancement." Senior agency officials publicly and privately echoed the same line, and dissected crew errors rather than Boeing's design shortcomings.

At the FAA's working levels, though, there was some frustration at Boeing's stance. At one meeting between FAA officials and Boeing personnel not long after the Lion Air crash, the person familiar with the agency's response said, officials were surprised at Boeing's emphasis on language.

"Don't call it a fix," this person recalls a Boeing official saying. "These are enhancements."

"Call it whatever you want," an FAA official snapped, saying the most pressing issue was shoring up MCAS, not quibbling over how to describe it.

By mid-February, the FAA's decision to forego a more forceful response appeared to be paying off. Agency officials were weeks from approving a new version of the MAX software, said the FAA official close to the deliberations.

Then Ethiopian Flight 302 plowed into a field near Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board. The FAA began conducting a fresh risk analysis, seeking to quantify the likelihood of a third such emergency.

Amid signs the MCAS system was central to the second crash, governments around the world ordered fleets grounded. The FAA maintained publicly that the specifics were too unclear to merit such decisive action. Two days after the crash, FAA engineers and managers in the Seattle area concluded immediate grounding was the only option, said people familiar with the details.

"Why is this airplane still flying?" one FAA engineer asked at a meeting, said a person familiar with the gathering. The recommendation was waiting for Mr. Lawrence when he walked into the office March 13, three days after the crash.

Canadian regulators handed over refined satellite-tracking charts that revealed similarities between the two MAX crashes. On March 13, the FAA pulled the trigger on a grounding order.

The FAA's decision came after every major aviation country already had deemed the MAX unsafe. "We have said all along that...we are a data-driven organization," the FAA's Mr. Elwell told reporters. "The data coalesced today and we made the call."

Write to Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com and Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com

