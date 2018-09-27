Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boeing : Wins U.S. Air Force T-X Pilot Training Program Contract

09/27/2018 | 10:37pm CEST

Boeing Wins U.S. Air Force T-X Pilot Training Program Contract

$9.2 billion award funds 351 jets, 46 simulators and associated ground equipment

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 27, 2018 - U.S. Air Force pilots will soon train for combat with T-X jets and simulators from Boeing [NYSE: BA].

'Today's announcement is the culmination of years of unwavering focus by the Boeing and Saab team,' said Leanne Caret, president and CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security. 'It is a direct result of our joint investment in developing a system centered on the unique requirements of the U.S. Air Force. We expect T-X to be a franchise program for much of this century.'

Boeing and its risk-sharing partner Saab designed, developed, and flight tested two all-new, purpose-built jets ― proving out the system's design, repeatability in manufacturing and training capability.

'This selection allows our two companies to deliver on a commitment we jointly made nearly five years ago,' said Håkan Buskhe, president and CEO of Saab. 'It is a major accomplishment for our partnership with Boeing and our joint team, and I look forward to delivering the first trainer aircraft to the Air Force.'

Boeing is now clear to begin placing orders with its suppliers, including Saab. More than 90 percent of Boeing's offering will be made in America, supporting more than 17,000 jobs in 34 states.

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

For more information on Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

# # #

Contact:

Rachelle Lockhart
Defense, Space & Security
Office: +1 314-232-4170
Mobile: +1 314-420-8374
rachelle.lockhart@boeing.com

Kelly Kaplan
Defense, Space & Security
Office: +1 703-414-6158
Mobile: +1 832-284-2188
kelly.g.kaplan@boeing.com

Ann Wolgers
Saab Press Officer
Press Centre: +46 (0)734 180 018
Mobile: +46 (0) 73 418 70 52
presscentre@saabgroup.com

The Boeing Company published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 20:36:03 UTC
