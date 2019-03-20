Boeing : With Personal Connection to Crash, Ralph Nader Takes on Boeing

By Andy Pasztor

Ralph Nader's latest and most unlikely anti-corporate campaign focuses on a crash site in Ethiopia.

That's where Samya Rose Stumo, a 24-year-old public-health researcher and the daughter of Mr. Nader's niece, died along with 156 others when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 went down. Her parents and a brother spent last week visiting the site, beseeching investigators, Red Cross workers and the carrier's chief executive in an ultimately vain effort to retrieve any remains or belongings.

Now Mr. Nader, the high-profile consumer crusader in the twilight of his career, is determined to translate his family's anguish into action. He is on a personal mission to find out what caused the Boeing Co. 737 MAX jet to plunge to the ground minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa.

His goal is to get the plane maker -- along with U.S. air-safety regulators who certified the jetliner -- to assume legal and moral responsibility for the tragedy and an earlier 737 MAX crash in Indonesia.

"They lulled us into complacency," Mr. Nader said. In an interview about the death of his grandniece, the 85-year-old lawyer and activist says grass-roots advocacy "could finally lead to some fundamental reforms in aviation safety."

"Above all," he said Wednesday, "we have put out a call for whistleblowers."

Known for his 1965 book about automobile safety, "Unsafe at Any Speed," Mr. Nader later turned his attention to opposing nuclear power, various consumer-protection efforts and a series of unsuccessful presidential campaigns, most recently in 2000. He has long been a vocal critic of the Federal Aviation Administration, saying the agency lacks the resources and willpower to aggressively police airlines and manufacturers.

Mr. Nader said Boeing may be exposed to civil and possibly criminal liability. After the first fatal crash in October -- a Lion Air flight that crashed into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff -- company officials "were put on notice about the problem" with an automated stall-prevention system that can misfire and override pilot commands by repeatedly pushing down an aircraft's nose, he said.

The Justice and Transportation Departments are scrutinizing Boeing's dealings with the FAA over safety certifications, people familiar with the matter have said.

A Boeing spokesman previously said the FAA had certified the 737 MAX as safe to fly according to the same standards as other new planes.

In a letter released this week, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg expressed condolences to families of the people killed in both crashes. "Our hearts are heavy, and we continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board," he said.

Investigators probing the Ethiopia crash haven't disclosed information about what the plane's black boxes showed or other conclusive data, but Ethiopia's transport minister, Dagmawit Moges, said the crash earlier this month bore "clear similarities" to the Lion Air crash.

Boeing failed to swiftly resolve the issue, Mr. Nader said, and the FAA still hasn't approved a software fix intended to address it.

"They took their sweet time," he alleged, adding that he believes pilots' concerns were disregarded and the public wasn't properly alerted. "The FAA also is implicated."

The FAA declined to comment on Mr. Nader's remarks.

The FAA earlier has said the 737 MAX, which entered service in 2017, was approved to carry passengers as part of its "standard certification process."

Lawsuits, if filed, would expose that sequence of events, he said, and then "all the other stuff is going to flow out."

Mr. Nader has expressed his concerns to lawmakers and former regulators, and called for congressional hearings. Before the U.S. grounded the planes last week, he championed the idea of a sweeping boycott of all versions of 737 MAX aircraft. He also has stressed the importance of having Mr. Muilenburg, Boeing's CEO, testify on Capitol Hill about safety issues with the fleet.

Criticizing Boeing's original design of the automated flight-control feature, dubbed MCAS, Mr. Nader said it reflected a misguided view driven by engineering overconfidence and called it "the arrogance of the algorithms."

A Boeing spokesman didn't respond specifically to Mr. Nader's comments, except to say, "We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and all the families."

Nadia Milleron, Mr. Nader's niece and the mother of Ms. Stumo, recalls hearing initial news reports of the crash while she was at home in Sheffield, Mass. She found out from a phone call from her daughter's boyfriend that Ms. Stumo was on board. "I started shaking like I was some kind of machine," Ms. Milleron said.

The shellshocked family drove that night to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Before boarding their flight, they learned there were no survivors in the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Ms. Milleron said they were in the first group of overseas family members to arrive at the crash site.

She was distraught at the scene, where the plane had hit the ground with such force that shards of metal, bone, flesh and various aircraft parts blended with the soil to create a ghastly mixture, she said.

Backhoes were scooping up wreckage, with crews working to randomly put bits of human remains in body bags that weren't numbered. Workers stopped for a moment of silence, she recalls, as each bag containing a hodgepodge human remains was removed from the site.

"You don't see anything that indicates there are people who died there." she said. "The plane became one with the earth."

As Ms. Stumo was boarding the ill-fated flight headed to Nairobi, she sent her mother a routine text message. In hindsight, Ms. Milleron said, she is racked by a gnawing worry that her daughter might have had time to scribble a handwritten message to her family before impact. She pines to have someone go through shreds of paper scattered around the site to make sure there was no such missive.

Ms. Stumo graduated last June from the University of Copenhagen with an advanced degree in global health studies and worked for a Washington-based advocacy group called ThinkWell.

At a memorial ceremony in Sheffield last weekend, Ms. Milleron and her husband, Michael Stumo, paid tribute to their daughter as a "fearless, radiant spirit who inspired others to live brightly and fully" and was "passionate about revolutionizing global health."

Mr. Nader had dinner with his grandniece before she left for Africa and recalls telling her he was looking forward to seeing her after the trip.

As for the investigations, Mr. Nader said, in the end, "it will all come out."

