Boeing : and Comair Debut Airline's First 737 MAX

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2019 - Boeing [NYSE:BA] delivered the first 737 MAX 8 to Comair Limited, which becomes the first airline in sub-Sahara Africa to operate the fuel-efficient jet. The airplane is the first of eight 737 MAX airplanes on order for Comair as the airline looks to refresh its fleet and offer better service for its passengers.

'The arrival of the MAX 8 aircraft is a continuation of our fleet renewal programme and builds on the most modern and efficient fleet in South Africa,' said Wrenelle Stander, Executive Director, Comair's Airline Division. 'It is the first of these aircraft to operate in Southern Africa. These newer aircraft, which showcase state-of-the-art technology, will improve our customer experience, enable us to hedge against fuel price volatility and enhance our operating efficiency.'

The new airplane enters a growing African aviation market, where the domiciled fleet has almost doubled in the past two decades. And over the next two decades, Africa will require nearly 1,200 new jets, according to Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook. Boeing airplanes represent nearly 70 percent of the continent's in-service fleet.

Comair flies an all-Boeing fleet that includes 18 Next-Generation and seven Classic 737s for its kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) brands. The 737 MAX 8 will allow Comair to achieve 14 percent better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, while flying 600 nautical miles farther than its predecessor.

The MAX's improved performance is enabled by advanced CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other airframe enhancements. Outfitted with the popular Boeing Sky Interior, the MAX 8 can seat 189 passengers in a single-class configuration.

The 737 MAX family is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating over 5,000 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide.

'We are delighted to welcome Comair to our growing MAX family. The airline will be able to significantly lower its operating costs, fly farther and provide their customers with a better flying experience,' said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing, The Boeing Company. 'From the Classic 737 to the Next-Generation 737 and now to the 737 MAX, we are honored to build on our partnership with Comair and support their success in the years ahead.'

About Comair Limited

Managed and owned by South Africans through its listing on the JSE, Comair has been in operation since 1946 and comprises four business units including its airline division. Comair offers scheduled and non-scheduled airline services within South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, as its main business. The Group operates under its low-fare airline brand, kulula.com, as well as under the British Airways livery, as part of a license agreement. Other business units cover tourism and hospitality, aviation training and aviation IT solutions.

