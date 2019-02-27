Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/26 04:00:27 pm
426.77 USD   -0.02%
01:13aBOEING : and Comair Debut Airline's First 737 MAX
PU
01:12aVietnamese carriers VietJet, Bamboo sign deals for 110 Boeing jets
RE
01:11aEMBRAER : backs deal with Boeing
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : and Comair Debut Airline's First 737 MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 01:13am EST

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2019 - Boeing [NYSE:BA] delivered the first 737 MAX 8 to Comair Limited, which becomes the first airline in sub-Sahara Africa to operate the fuel-efficient jet. The airplane is the first of eight 737 MAX airplanes on order for Comair as the airline looks to refresh its fleet and offer better service for its passengers.

'The arrival of the MAX 8 aircraft is a continuation of our fleet renewal programme and builds on the most modern and efficient fleet in South Africa,' said Wrenelle Stander, Executive Director, Comair's Airline Division. 'It is the first of these aircraft to operate in Southern Africa. These newer aircraft, which showcase state-of-the-art technology, will improve our customer experience, enable us to hedge against fuel price volatility and enhance our operating efficiency.'

The new airplane enters a growing African aviation market, where the domiciled fleet has almost doubled in the past two decades. And over the next two decades, Africa will require nearly 1,200 new jets, according to Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook. Boeing airplanes represent nearly 70 percent of the continent's in-service fleet.

Comair flies an all-Boeing fleet that includes 18 Next-Generation and seven Classic 737s for its kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair) brands. The 737 MAX 8 will allow Comair to achieve 14 percent better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, while flying 600 nautical miles farther than its predecessor.

The MAX's improved performance is enabled by advanced CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other airframe enhancements. Outfitted with the popular Boeing Sky Interior, the MAX 8 can seat 189 passengers in a single-class configuration.

The 737 MAX family is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating over 5,000 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide.

'We are delighted to welcome Comair to our growing MAX family. The airline will be able to significantly lower its operating costs, fly farther and provide their customers with a better flying experience,' said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing, The Boeing Company. 'From the Classic 737 to the Next-Generation 737 and now to the 737 MAX, we are honored to build on our partnership with Comair and support their success in the years ahead.'

Ends -

About Comair Limited

Managed and owned by South Africans through its listing on the JSE, Comair has been in operation since 1946 and comprises four business units including its airline division. Comair offers scheduled and non-scheduled airline services within South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, as its main business. The Group operates under its low-fare airline brand, kulula.com, as well as under the British Airways livery, as part of a license agreement. Other business units cover tourism and hospitality, aviation training and aviation IT solutions.

Contact:
Saffana Michael

Boeing Communications

Saffana.michael2@boeing.com

Mobile: +97150 4590651

William Smook

Meropa Communications

Williams@meropa.co.za

Mobile: +27 83 357 2837

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 06:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
01:13aBOEING : and Comair Debut Airline's First 737 MAX
PU
01:12aVietnamese carriers VietJet, Bamboo sign deals for 110 Boeing jets
RE
01:11aEMBRAER : backs deal with Boeing
AQ
12:03aBOEING : and Bamboo Airways Announce Order for 10 787 Dreamliners
PR
12:01aBOEING : Vietjet Announce Order for 100 737 MAX Airplanes
PR
02/26Boeing unveils unmanned combat jet developed in Australia
RE
02/26BOEING : introduces new unmanned system for global defense customers
PU
02/26BOEING : nominates former U.N. ambassador Haley to join its board
RE
02/26BOEING : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
02/26BOEING CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 19,27
P/E ratio 2020 17,04
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 241 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 440 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)32.36%241 175
AIRBUS SE34.73%99 927
DASSAULT AVIATION14.88%12 932
TEXTRON19.66%12 914
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.81%4 384
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD30.27%4 282
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.