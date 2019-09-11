Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Laguna Niguel, CA

Dennis Muilenburg

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

September 11, 2019

Copyright © 2019 Boeing. All rights reserved.

1

September 2019 |Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions generally identify these forward- looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) the timing and conditions surrounding the return to service of the 737 MAX fleet (2) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes; (3) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (4) the overall health of our aircraft production system, planned production changes, our commercial development and derivative aircraft programs, and our aircraft being subject to stringent performance and reliability standards; (5) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government; (6) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (7) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (8) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (9) uncertainties concerning contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (10) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of raw materials; (11) changes in accounting estimates; (12) changes in the competitive landscape in our markets; (13) our non-U.S. operations, including sales to non-U.S. customers; (14) threats to the security of our or our customers' information; (15) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government investigations; (16) customer and aircraft concentration in our customer financing portfolio; (17) changes in our ability to obtain debt on commercially reasonable terms and at competitive rates in order to fund our operations and contractual commitments; (18) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures; (19) the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover significant risk exposures; (20) potential business disruptions, including those related to physical security threats, and information technology or cyber-attacks or natural disasters; (21) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (22) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (23) potential environmental liabilities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright © 2019 Boeing. All rights reserved.

2

Copyright © 2019 Boeing. All rights reserved.

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:47pBOEING : at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference
PU
12:10pBOEING : Shares Rise after MAX Guidance
DJ
05:33aBOEING : Qatar Airways to Launch Direct Flights to Luanda, Angola from March 202..
AQ
09/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/10Industrials, Transportation Cos Up on Growth Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
09/10MAX Grounding Puts Boeing on Track for Lowest Deliveries in Eight Years -- 2n..
DJ
09/10BOEING : Relatives of passengers killed in Boeing crash protest in DC
AQ
09/10MAX Grounding Puts Boeing on Track for Lowest Deliveries in Eight Years -- 2n..
DJ
09/10MAX Grounding Puts Boeing on Track for Lowest Deliveries in Eight Years -- Up..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 85 805 M
EBIT 2019 4 171 M
Net income 2019 3 378 M
Debt 2019 14 139 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 63,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 208 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 414,68  $
Last Close Price 369,49  $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)11.25%207 916
AIRBUS SE45.66%105 058
DASSAULT AVIATION12.48%12 500
TEXTRON4.26%11 559
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD30.43%4 039
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group