Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/27 12:09:38 pm
146.15 USD   +0.98%
11:59aBOEING : CEO Provides Update on Workforce Actions
AQ
11:56aBoeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned
RE
11:55aBOEING : cutting more than 12,000 jobs with layoffs, buyouts
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 11:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

By David Shepardson

Boeing Co said Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including laying off 6,770 U.S. workers as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing also disclosed it plans "several thousand remaining layoffs" in the next few months but did not say where those would take place.

The company announced in April it would cut 10% of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 by the end of 2020. Boeing said Wednesday it had approved 5,520 U.S. employees to take voluntary layoffs and they will leave Boeing in the coming weeks. Boeing also disclosed it is notifying 6,770 workers this week of involuntary layoffs.

Boeing is moving to cut costs as it faces a drop in airplane demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told employees in an email that the "pandemic's devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices. ... I wish there were some other way."

In April, Boeing recorded zero orders for the second time this year and customers canceled another 108 orders for its grounded 737 MAX plane, compounding its worst start to a year since 1962.

The pandemic worsened a crisis for the company in which the 737 MAX was grounded last year after the second of two fatal crashes.

Last month, Boeing raised $25 billion in a bond offering that allowed the company avoid taking government aid.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
11:59aBOEING : CEO Provides Update on Workforce Actions
AQ
11:56aBoeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned
RE
11:55aBOEING : cutting more than 12,000 jobs with layoffs, buyouts
AQ
11:37aBoeing laying off 6,700 U.S. workers with thousands more planned
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:55aNASA due to resume human spaceflight from U.S. soil with SpaceX Florida launc..
RE
10:04aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Twitter sparks Donald Trump’s fury
09:45aAVCORP INDUSTRIES : Announces covid-19 precautionary measures for its annual mee..
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:19aCOVID-19 : The New Ordinary Course In M&A Transactions?
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 362 M
EBIT 2020 -1 023 M
Net income 2020 -1 481 M
Debt 2020 33 751 M
Yield 2020 0,85%
P/E ratio 2020 -54,9x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 81 675 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 171,71 $
Last Close Price 144,73 $
Spread / Highest target 94,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-57.78%81 675
AIRBUS SE-51.86%54 045
TEXTRON-39.66%6 829
DASSAULT AVIATION-36.37%6 799
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.15.85%4 041
AVICOPTER PLC-12.45%3 451
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group