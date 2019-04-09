Log in
Boeing : deliveries sink in first quarter after 737 MAX groundings

04/09/2019 | 11:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it handed over far fewer aircraft in the first quarter as the planemaker halted deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX following the global grounding of the jets after two fatal crashes. Deliveries of the 737 planes fell to 89 in the first quarter from 132 a year earlier.

Total orders fell to 91 aircraft in the first quarter from 180 a year earlier. There were no new MAX orders in March.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 12 975 M
Net income 2019 11 590 M
Debt 2019 6 373 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 19,60
P/E ratio 2020 15,93
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 428 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)21.53%221 237
AIRBUS SE43.81%105 583
DASSAULT AVIATION12.07%12 695
TEXTRON11.89%12 034
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 429
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD7.63%4 156
