Boeing : faces SEC probe into disclosures about 737 MAX problems - Bloomberg
05/24/2019 | 01:02pm EDT
(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether Boeing Co provided sufficient disclosures about issues related to its 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded worldwide after two deadly accidents, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The SEC declined to comment and Boeing was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)