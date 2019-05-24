Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : faces SEC probe into disclosures about 737 MAX problems - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether Boeing Co provided sufficient disclosures about issues related to its 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded worldwide after two deadly accidents, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The SEC declined to comment and Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
01:03pBOEING : Starliner completes service module hot fire testing
PU
01:02pBoeing at two-week high as approval for 737 MAX to fly seen by late June
RE
01:02pBOEING : faces SEC probe into disclosures about 737 MAX problems - Bloomberg
RE
12:09pBOEING : Air-Safety Regulators Press on With Independent MAX 737 Reviews After F..
DJ
09:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Tesla, Thomas Cook
08:53aANA introduces Japan's 1st A380, world's biggest passenger jet
AQ
08:09aBOEING : Qatar Airways' Inaugural Flight to Izmir Touches Down at Izmir Adnan Me..
AQ
06:00aCHINA AIR ASSOCIATION : Losses from 737 MAX grounding at $579 mln
AQ
04:35aBOEING : 3 Chinese airlines seeking Boeing compensation over 737 Max
AQ
04:26aBOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late J..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 11 272 M
Net income 2019 9 858 M
Debt 2019 5 898 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 20,68
P/E ratio 2020 14,40
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 197 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 421 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.39%197 230
AIRBUS SE36.83%99 971
DASSAULT AVIATION1.07%11 369
TEXTRON5.89%11 040
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 676
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-5.98%3 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About