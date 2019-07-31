Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : grounding, catastrophes pull down Swiss Re first half profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 03:01am EDT
The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Swiss Re on Wednesday posted a 5.3% drop in first-half net profit from a year earlier, dented by claims from natural catastrophes and cases related to the Ethiopian Airlines crash and Boeing 737 MAX fleet grounding.

The world's second-largest reinsurance company also posted a loss in its commercial insurance arm, which is in the process of restructuring.

Net profit came in at $953 million (£784.23 million), down from $1 billion a year earlier, but better than analysts' expectations of $848 million, according to Reuters calculations and data from Refinitiv.

The Zurich-based company marked a net profit despite a low volume of claims for the broader industry from natural catastrophes during the first half of the year.

However, Swiss Re pointed to belated claims from last year's typhoon Jebi in Asia, storm losses in Australia, and the claims from the Ethiopian Airlines crash and grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

The combined ratio in its property and casualty division, a key measure of profitability, was 100.5% in the first half, worse than 92.9% from a year earlier. Readings below 100 indicate profitability, and the company said it expected the division's ratio to be about 98% this year.

"We are confident that the measures we are taking in corporate solutions will return the business to underwriting profitability," Swiss Re Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said.

The corporate insurance arm posted a net loss of $403 million, swinging from a profit of $58 million a year ago. Swiss Re said it was reducing risk at the unit and expected to be profitable in 2021.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.13% 347.46 Delayed Quote.5.49%
SWISS RE -1.83% 95.32 Delayed Quote.5.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:01aBOEING : grounding, catastrophes pull down Swiss Re first half profit
RE
02:05aAirbus second-quarter profit rise beats forecasts, delivery challenges ahead
RE
07/30FAA hopes global regulators simultaneously approve Boeing 737 MAX to fly agai..
RE
07/30Air France-KLM buys smallest Airbus, retires largest
RE
07/30BOEING : Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Jefferies Global Industrials Co..
PR
07/30RYANAIR : Q1 Profits Fall 21% To EUR243m Due To Lower Fares, Higher Fuel & Staff..
AQ
07/30Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
RE
07/30BOEING : Brazil Embraer's deliveries of commercial jets continue to fall in seco..
RE
07/30BBA Aviation sells aircraft parts unit in $1.37 billion deal
RE
07/29BOC AVIATION : 18 Aircraft Scheduled for Delivery in 1st Half Have Been Delayed
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 85 920 M
EBIT 2019 4 102 M
Net income 2019 3 371 M
Debt 2019 11 625 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 59,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 196 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 420,05  $
Last Close Price 347,46  $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)5.49%195 519
AIRBUS SE52.12%112 627
DASSAULT AVIATION1.41%11 552
TEXTRON8.41%11 474
EMBRAER-10.66%3 786
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD15.82%3 685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group