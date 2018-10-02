Boeing : in Talks With UK Over Royal Air Force Contract -FT

--The government of the United Kingdom is holding exclusive talks with Boeing Co. (BA) about a contract to replace surveillance aircraft for the military, The Financial Times reports Tuesday.

--The U.K. Defense Ministry is considering the purchase of E-7 Wedgetail aircraft, the report said, and, citing "sources close to the talks," said the fact that Australia's military already uses the same model would enhance defense cooperation between the two nations.

--The decision to speak with only one supplier may cause a backlash from other defense companies, the report said.

Newspaper website: www.ft.com

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com