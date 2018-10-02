Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boeing : in Talks With UK Over Royal Air Force Contract -FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 07:51pm CEST

--The government of the United Kingdom is holding exclusive talks with Boeing Co. (BA) about a contract to replace surveillance aircraft for the military, The Financial Times reports Tuesday.

--The U.K. Defense Ministry is considering the purchase of E-7 Wedgetail aircraft, the report said, and, citing "sources close to the talks," said the fact that Australia's military already uses the same model would enhance defense cooperation between the two nations.

--The decision to speak with only one supplier may cause a backlash from other defense companies, the report said.

Newspaper website: www.ft.com

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.50% 387.93 Delayed Quote.26.11%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 15.41% 388.0386 Delayed Quote.45.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
08:01pAir Transport Services Group Buys Charter Airline for $845 Million -- Update
DJ
07:51pBOEING : in Talks With UK Over Royal Air Force Contract -FT
DJ
07:06pBOEING : Britain in talks with Boeing for multi-billion pound air force contract..
RE
06:59pBOEING : Noteworthy
AQ
02:36pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Lawmakers from both coasts battling over Boeing's North Cha..
AQ
01:51pBOEING : U.S. Army Awards Boeing $160 Million to Continue Chinook Rotor Blade Su..
AQ
12:14pBOEING : Floor Assembly, Ramp - (05A)
AQ
10/01BOEING : United Airlines Announce Order for Nine 787-9 Dreamliners
PR
10/01BOEING : Teams with Robotic Skies to Provide Enhanced Commercial Unmanned Aircra..
PR
10/01BOEING : U.S. Army Awards Boeing $160 Million to Continue Chinook Rotor Blade Su..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:34aEMBRAER : Too soon to know terms of KC-390 JV 
10:15aBoeing Wins Big 
07:59aCustomer Of Boeing And Airbus Goes Bankrupt 
07:38aMonday Was A Day Of Surprises - Cramer's Mad Money (10/1/18) 
10/01U.S. Army awards Boeing $160M to continue Chinook rotor blade support 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 632 M
EBIT 2018 11 405 M
Net income 2018 9 760 M
Debt 2018 3 806 M
Yield 2018 1,77%
P/E ratio 2018 23,18
P/E ratio 2019 19,74
EV / Sales 2018 2,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 220 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 413 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)26.11%219 629
AIRBUS SE29.40%96 326
TEXTRON26.29%17 828
DASSAULT AVIATION22.04%15 211
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 414
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD22.91%3 933
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.