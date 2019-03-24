Log in
Boeing : invites pilots, regulators to brief about plan to support 737 MAX's return

0
03/24/2019
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said it invited airline pilots, technical leaders and regulators for an informational session in Renton, Washington on Wednesday, as part of an effort to share details about the plan to support the return of the 737 MAX to commercial service.

"We continue to work closely with our customers and regulators on software and training updates for the 737 MAX," Boeing added.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

