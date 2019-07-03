Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : promises $100 million to help families affected by deadly crashes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 11:49am EDT
Boeing logo LABACE in Sao Paulo

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Wednesday said it would give $100 million (£79 million) to organizations to help families affected by the deadly crashes of the company's 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Wednesday said it would give $100 million (£79 million) to organizations to help families affected by the deadly crashes of the company's 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The multiyear payout is independent of lawsuits filed by families of the 346 people killed in the two crashes, which happened in October 2018 and March of this year, a Boeing spokesman said.

The funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for affected families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities, Boeing said in a statement. The U.S. planemaker said it will partner with local governments and non-profit organizations "to address these needs."

"The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort," said Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Boeing by families of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crash victims. The company is in settlement talks over the Lion Air litigation and has separately offered to negotiate with families of Ethiopian Airlines victims as well, though some families have said they are not ready to settle.

Wednesday's cash pledge comes as Boeing faces probes by global regulators and U.S. lawmakers over the development of the 737 MAX.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Eric M. Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
11:58aBOEING : Pledges $100 Million to Families, Communities Hurt By 737 MAX Crashes
DJ
11:49aBOEING : promises $100 million to help families affected by deadly crashes
RE
11:31aBOEING : Pledges Support to Families, Communities Affected by Lion Air Flight 61..
PR
10:38aU.S. trade, services industry data point to slowing economy
RE
07/02AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
RE
07/02AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
RE
07/02AIRBUS : U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 M..
RE
07/02U.S. Threatens Further Tariffs on $4 Billion of EU Goods--Update
DJ
07/02BOEING : U.S. proposes $4B worth of new tariffs in EU-Airbus feud
AQ
07/01AIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircra..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 102 B
EBIT 2019 11 957 M
Net income 2019 9 555 M
Debt 2019 6 092 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 426  $
Last Close Price 354  $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)10.53%199 261
AIRBUS SE47.64%108 904
TEXTRON15.53%12 306
DASSAULT AVIATION1.07%11 487
EMBRAER-10.06%3 702
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About