Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : reshuffles management of grounded 737 - memo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Kevin McAllister attends the 737 MAX 8 commercial announcement during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co has reassigned the head of its next airplane project to run the troubled 737 programme, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday, as the grounding of its 737 MAX in the wake of two accidents commands the planemaker's full attention.

Kevin McAllister, chief executive of Boeing's commercial airplanes division, stressed in the memo that the so-called new mid-market airplane (NMA) project would remain as a programme.

But the management shakeup marks a shift in the U.S. planemaker's immediate focus towards getting its best-selling 737 MAX, the jet that was grounded after two crashes killed nearly 350 people in the span of five months, back in the air and generating cash.

Boeing's 737 programme manager, Eric Lindblad, will retire in a matter of weeks after roughly 12 months on the job, McAllister told employees in the memo. Lindblad, a respected engineer who had also run the 777X wide-body programme, has been with Boeing for about 34 years and had mentioned retiring last year, he said.

Taking Lindblad's place as the lead of the 737 programme and the Renton, Washington, factory will be Mark Jenks, who has been leading Boeing's potential new mid-market airplane (NMA) project, McAllister said.

Mike Sinnett, Boeing Commercial Airplanes vice president of product development and future airplane development, will assume the role of vice president for NMA in addition to his current role, the memo said. Sinnett, who originally led preliminary work on the NMA, has been seen a figurehead of the programme.

"Let me be clear - the NMA team will continue to operate as a programme, and I am looking forward to Mike's leadership in this important effort," McAllister said in the memo.

In naming Jenks and Sinnett to run marquee projects at such a crucial time, McAllister is choosing two of Boeing's most high-profile engineers.

Jenks is among those credited with turning around the 787 Dreamliner programme, and his appointment on the NMA was seen as key to putting the potential twin-aisle aircraft on a path to a rapid launch.

But industry sources say the launch of the NMA has been delayed by the 737 MAX crisis. The NMA programme, if it goes ahead, will most likely not be launched before spring or summer of next year, the sources said.

It was the second management reshuffle in four months. In March, Boeing said John Hamilton, formerly both vice president and chief engineer in Boeing's Commercial Airplanes division, will focus solely on the role of chief engineer.

At the same time, Boeing said Lynne Hopper - who previously led Test & Evaluation in Boeing's Engineering, Test & Technology group - had been named vice president of engineering for Commercial Airplanes.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)

By Eric M. Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
05:25pBOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROU : memo
RE
05:22pBOEING : reshuffles management of grounded 737 - memo
RE
05:21pBOEING : Families and Ethiopian farmers feel in the dark over Boeing's aid offer
RE
04:40pBOEING : U.S. Attorney General Barr recuses himself from Boeing 737 MAX probe - ..
RE
03:03pAIRBUS : German minister pushing to resolve trade disputes with U.S.
RE
01:10pRaytheon to Supply Radar for B-52 Bomber Modernization Program
DJ
10:32aBOEING : Airbus takes lead over Boeing in 2019 aircraft deliveries
AQ
10:26aP I A C A : Just after a month PIA adds another aircraft A320 in its fleet which..
AQ
09:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, The Fed, Reckitt Swiss Re
09:30aFrench Senate approves tax as U.S. opens digital levy probe
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 99 160 M
EBIT 2019 11 440 M
Net income 2019 9 412 M
Debt 2019 6 092 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 198 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 425  $
Last Close Price 359  $
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.49%198 215
AIRBUS SE49.88%110 096
DASSAULT AVIATION-1.98%11 093
EMBRAER-10.56%3 793
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 544
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-9.28%3 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About