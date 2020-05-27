Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/27 04:10:00 pm
149.52 USD   +3.31%
05:50pBoeing resumes 737 MAX production at low rate
RE
05:50pBOEING : to Resume 737 MAX Jetliner Production
DJ
05:18pTESLA : Weather postpones SpaceX's first astronaut launch from Florida
RE
Boeing resumes 737 MAX production at low rate

05/27/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Gol Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake

Boeing Co on Wednesday said it has resumed production of its 737 MAX passenger jet at the company's Renton, Washington, plant at a "low rate" after halting production in January following two crashes that killed 346 people.

The aircraft maker's best-selling plane was grounded in March 2019 after the second fatal 737 MAX crash in five months. Boeing declined to say what the current production rate is.

Boeing said last month it expected to resume 737 MAX deliveries in the third quarter following regulatory approvals, with production restarting at low rates in the second quarter before gradually increasing to 31 per month in 2021. Reuters reported in April that regulatory approval for the 737 MAX to resume flights is not expected until at least August.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 362 M
EBIT 2020 -1 023 M
Net income 2020 -1 481 M
Debt 2020 33 751 M
Yield 2020 0,83%
P/E ratio 2020 -56,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 81 675 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 171,71 $
Last Close Price 149,52 $
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-57.78%81 675
AIRBUS SE-51.86%54 045
TEXTRON-39.66%6 829
DASSAULT AVIATION-36.37%6 799
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.15.27%4 041
AVICOPTER PLC-13.50%3 451
