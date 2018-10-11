Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boeing : rocket for NASA over budget, could further delay launch - audit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 01:42am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Trump delivers remarks at a meeting of the National Space Council at the White House in Washington

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Boeing Co is building the largest rocket in NASA's history but the aerospace giant's "poor performance" has resulted in an $8.9 billion (£6.7 billion) price tag that is double the initial budget and could further delay the launch, the U.S. space agency's watchdog office said on Wednesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Boeing Co is building the largest rocket in NASA's history but the aerospace giant's "poor performance" has resulted in an $8.9 billion (£6.7 billion) price tag that is double the initial budget and could further delay the launch, the U.S. space agency's watchdog office said on Wednesday.

The first test launch of the Space Launch System rocket, which is supposed to send humans to the moon and ultimately allow deep space exploration, was most recently slated for mid-2020 with a crew launch to follow in 2022. The launches have been delayed at least three times.

NASA's Inspector General said in an audit that "management, technical and infrastructure issues driven by Boeing's poor performance" had led to delays and cost overruns, raising questions about the future launch timetable. Delivery of the programme's first core stage has already slipped two-and-a-half years to December 2019, the report said.

NASA spokeswoman Kathryn Hambleton said the agency was restructuring its contract with Boeing, but still planning for the same timetable.

"The agency continues to plan for the launch of Exploration Mission-1 in 2020, but there are still technical and schedule risks," she said in an email.

Boeing spokeswoman Patricia Soloveichik said in an email that the audit did not accurately describe the current state of the programme and the company had already implemented some of the watchdog's recommendations. She also blamed "internal NASA issues."

Boeing, which was selected as the main contractor for the NASA programme in 2012, has faced delays with other federal contracts.

The company has missed several deadlines for delivering its KC-46 aerial refuelling tanker to the U.S. Air Force. It has amassed roughly $3 billion in costs on the programme, a derivative of its 767 commercial aircraft, and is more than two years behind schedule.

In the case of the NASA programme, Boeing will exhaust the contract's entire $6.2 billion budget three years before it is scheduled to end and ultimately spend $8.9 billion through 2021 without delivering the rocket's core stage or its upper stage, the report said. The audit blamed insufficient staffing and improper assembly of factory tools for the delays.

The larger figure is double the contract's initial budget.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Orlando, Florida, Editing by Ben Klayman and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Joey and Roulette

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
02:20aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos' Blue Origin and others get $2.3 billion in U.S. Air Force ro..
RE
01:42aBOEING : rocket for NASA over budget, could further delay launch - audit
RE
10/10Aerospace Company TransDigm to Buy Jet-Components Maker Esterline--Update
DJ
10/10TransDigm dives deeper into aero spare parts market with Esterline buy
RE
10/10BOEING : Invests in Satellite Propulsion Startup
DJ
10/10BOEING : HorizonX Ventures Invests in Accion Systems to Propel Satellite Capabil..
PR
10/10Vietnam's Vietjet signs $1.24 billion financing deal for 10 Airbus planes
RE
10/10CTT : Zonal Drying™ removed as basic equipment on Boeing 787
AQ
10/10Vietnam's Bamboo Airways first flight may take off only by year-end
RE
10/09AIRBUS : Boeing surprises with jump in September plane deliveries
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10NASA audit says Boeing rocket over budget, could further delay launch 
10/10Hurricane Michael Roars Into The Florida Panhandle (Wall Street Breakfast Pod.. 
10/10Boeing Books $6.5B Worth Of Orders 
10/10WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Florida Braces For Hurricane Michael 
10/09Boeing reports 190 commercial plane deliveries in Q3, with 568 YTD 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 538 M
EBIT 2018 11 406 M
Net income 2018 9 760 M
Debt 2018 3 806 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 23,23
P/E ratio 2019 20,12
EV / Sales 2018 2,29x
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 413 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)30.81%221 438
AIRBUS SE23.49%91 601
TEXTRON26.70%17 471
DASSAULT AVIATION12.41%13 961
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 068
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.60%3 671
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.