Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing's 737 MAX back in spotlight after second fatal crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 03:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boeing celebrates the 10,000th 737 to come off the production line in Renton

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A fatal crash in Ethiopia on Sunday involving an updated version of Boeing Co's best-selling 737 is putting the spotlight back on the aircraft just five months after another deadly crash involving another brand-new model of the same type in Indonesia.

A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Adaba, killing all 157 on board.A similar model flown by Lion Air crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October, killing all 189 on board.

Officials and analysts said it was too early to tell if there was any direct connection between the two incidents.

Boeing's 737 is the world's most-sold passenger jet family and is considered one of the industry's most reliable. The MAX 8 is the latest version of the aircraft, which Boeing rolled out in 2017 as an update to the already redesigned 50-year-old 737.

By the end of January, Boeing had delivered 350 MAX jets out of the total order tally of 5,011 aircraft.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co is the biggest operator of the MAX 8, with 31 aircraft, followed by American Airlines Group Inc and Air Canada with 24 each.

Southwest is in contact with Boeing and "remains confident in the safety and airworthiness of its fleet of more than 750 Boeing aircraft," spokesman Chris Mainz said in a statement.

American and Air Canada said they were closely monitoring the investigation. 

A preliminary report into the Lion Air crash focused on airline maintenance and training and the technical response of a Boeing anti-stall system to a recently replaced sensor.

Boeing is working on a software patch, while insisting cockpit procedures were already in place to deal with problems that the Lion Air jet experienced.

Aviation analyst Scott Hamilton cautioned against drawing comparisons between the two crashes, especially before the black box recorders are recovered.

Ethiopian has a strong reputation and good safety record, he said in a blog post.

Boeing is already facing a string of lawsuits in the United States over the Lion Air crash, including five cases in U.S. federal court in Illinois where Boeing has its Chicago headquarters.

The 737 MAX 8 uses LEAP-1B engines made by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric Co and Safran SA.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris, Allison Lampert in Montreal and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks treated in this article : Safran, Boeing Company (The), General Electric Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 422.54 Delayed Quote.31.03%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.48% 9.58 Delayed Quote.24.83%
SAFRAN -0.50% 119.55 Real-time Quote.13.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:48pBoeing's 737 MAX back in spotlight after second fatal crash
RE
03:24pBOEING : likely to face new questions after another 737 crash
AQ
11:32aBOEING : Jetliner crashes in Ethiopia, killing 157 from 35 countries
AQ
11:24aTHE LATEST : Ethiopia declares Monday a day of mourning
AQ
03/09BOEING : MH370 remains worlds greatest aviation mystery
AQ
03/08BOEING : Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini Tender Offer by Peer &..
PR
03/08BOEING : to Offer Biofuel for Airlines to Fly New Airplanes Home
PU
03/08Huneed opens 3D-printing research center for aerospace parts
AQ
03/08AIRBUS : Tyre maker Michelin buys 88 percent of Indonesia's Multistrada
RE
03/08Japan Airlines' ZIPAIR low-cost carrier to start flights next year
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 19,08
P/E ratio 2020 16,87
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 444 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.03%238 729
AIRBUS SE32.83%97 271
DASSAULT AVIATION19.50%13 503
TEXTRON12.87%11 950
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD7.42%4 141
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 952
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.