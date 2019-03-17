Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : safety analysis of 737 MAX flight control had crucial flaws - Seattle Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 01:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Boeing Co's safety analysis of a new flight control system on 737 MAX jets had several crucial flaws, the Seattle Times reported on Sunday.

Boeing's safety analysis of the flight control system called MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System) understated the power of this system, the Seattle Times said, citing current and former engineers at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA also did not delve into any detailed inquiries and followed a standard certification process on the MAX, the Seattle Times reported citing an FAA spokesman.

The report also said both Boeing and the FAA were informed of the specifics of this story and were asked for responses 11 days ago, before the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX last Sunday, killing all 157 people on board. The same model flown by Lion Air crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October, killing all 189 on board

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

The FAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
01:59pBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines Black Boxes Showed 'Clear Similarities' With Lion Ai..
DJ
01:36pBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines black boxes showed 'clear similarities' with Lion Ai..
RE
01:36pBOEING : safety analysis of 737 MAX flight control had crucial flaws - Seattle T..
RE
01:00pBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines Black Boxes Showed 'Clear Similarities' With Lion Ai..
DJ
12:31pBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines Black Boxes Showed 'Clear Similarities' With Lion Ai..
DJ
11:49aBOEING : French Investigators Transfer Ethiopian Flight-Data Recording to Ethiop..
DJ
11:23aBOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
RE
05:07aBOEING : Dejected families return home as Ethiopian Airlines plans payout
AQ
03/16EXCLUSIVE : High speed, then a failed climb for doomed Ethiopia flight
RE
03/16BOEING : Argentina closes airspace to Boeing 737 MAX flights- state news agency
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
P/E ratio 2020 15,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)15.75%214 124
AIRBUS SE40.16%103 459
DASSAULT AVIATION16.61%13 281
TEXTRON12.59%12 109
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.80%4 126
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD20.05%3 938
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.