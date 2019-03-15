Boeing : says 737 MAX software upgrade will be deployed in coming weeks

Boeing has been working on a software upgrade for an anti-stall system and pilot displays on its fastest-selling jetliner in the wake of the deadly Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October. Similarities between the flight path in the Lion Air incident and Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash have raised fresh questions about the system.

Boeing said on Monday it has been working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on development, planning and certification of the software upgrade, and it will be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks.

The FAA expects to approve these design changes no later than April 2019, it has said.

Boeing shares rose as much as 1.5 percent in midday trading, reversing course from losses of about 1.5 percent earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Eric M. Johnson