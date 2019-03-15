Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : says 737 MAX software upgrade will be deployed in coming weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
03/15/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday its software upgrade for the grounded 737 MAX jetliner will be rolled out in the coming weeks, and that its timeline for deploying the upgrade has not changed.

Boeing has been working on a software upgrade for an anti-stall system and pilot displays on its fastest-selling jetliner in the wake of the deadly Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October. Similarities between the flight path in the Lion Air incident and Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash have raised fresh questions about the system.

Boeing said on Monday it has been working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on development, planning and certification of the software upgrade, and it will be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks.

The FAA expects to approve these design changes no later than April 2019, it has said.

Boeing shares rose as much as 1.5 percent in midday trading, reversing course from losses of about 1.5 percent earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Eric M. Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
12:21pBOEING : says 737 MAX software upgrade will be deployed in coming weeks
RE
12:21pBOEING : Excavators may be damaging Ethiopia crash site - diplomats
RE
11:59aBOEING : Shares Turn Positive, Up 1%
DJ
11:48aBOEING : Why China Moved First on Boeing
DJ
11:37aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise Modestly As Investors Parse Conflicting Economic..
DJ
11:04aBOEING : Iran joins world countries to ban Boeing 737 Max from airspace
AQ
10:21aTAKE FIVE : Shall we try again? World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
10:16aRUSSIA'S AEROFLOT WILL CANCEL BOEING : Ceo
RE
10:10aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : UBS, Facebook, BAT, Oracle
09:36aBOEING : black box review begins in France, aviation world waits
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,86
P/E ratio 2020 14,91
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.94%210 909
AIRBUS SE39.35%102 811
DASSAULT AVIATION16.61%13 274
TEXTRON13.85%12 109
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD7.42%4 138
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD21.17%3 973
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.