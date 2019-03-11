Log in
Boeing : says has no new guidance for 737 MAX 8 operators

03/11/2019 | 06:50am EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Boeing said on Monday the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines crash is in its early stages and there is no need to issue new guidance to operators of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft based on the information it has so far.

"Safety is our number one priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved," a Boeing spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

China's aviation regulator on Monday grounded nearly 100 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by its airlines, more than a quarter of the global fleet of the jets, after a deadly crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

