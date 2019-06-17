Log in
Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
06/17 03:34:48 pm
355.785 USD   +2.48%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : says has no plans to change name of 737 max

06/17/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday it had no plans to change the name of the 737 MAX after news reports that it would be prepared to do so to improve its future marketing.

"Our immediate focus is the safe return of the MAX to service and re-earning the trust of airlines and the travelling public," a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

"We remain open-minded to all input from customers and other stakeholders, but have no plans at this time to change the name of the 737 MAX."

Bloomberg News earlier quoted Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith as saying that if Boeing needed to change the brand it would "address" that. The report also said Boeing executives insisted they had no immediate plans to drop the MAX name.

CNBC also reported the comments.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Boeing on April 15 to “Rebrand” its 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, Tracy Rucinski, Edited by Tim Hepher)

