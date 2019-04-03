Log in
Boeing : says successfully tested new 737 MAX software in CEO flight

04/03/2019 | 05:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Dennis Muilenburg, CEO, Boeing speaks during a roundtable discussion on defense issues with U.S. President Donald Trump at Luke Air Force Base

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday its chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, had joined a test flight on a 737 MAX 7 jetliner for a demonstration of updated MCAS anti-stall software. 

The software is at the centre of investigations in the crash of Ethiopian Flight 302 last month and a Lion Air accident in Indonesia five months earlier. Both involved the slightly larger 737 MAX 8 model, which features the same cockpit.

During Wednesday's test flight, the flight crew performed different scenarios to test failure conditions, Boeing said.

"The software update worked as designed, and the pilots landed safely at Boeing Field (near Seattle)," it said in a statement.

"Boeing will conduct additional test and demo flights as we continue to work to demonstrate that we have identified and appropriately addressed all certification requirements. We will submit the update for FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) review once that work has been completed in the coming weeks."

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,70
P/E ratio 2020 15,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)21.41%220 571
AIRBUS SE39.61%102 310
DASSAULT AVIATION11.98%12 662
TEXTRON12.15%11 893
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 485
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD28.19%4 207
Categories
