Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Boeing settles nearly all Lion Air 737 MAX crash claims: filing

07/07/2020 | 07:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

By Eric M. Johnson

Boeing Co has reached settlement agreements in more than 90% of the wrongful death claims filed in federal court after the 2018 crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX in Indonesia that killed all 189 people on board, a court filing on Tuesday said.

The fatal crash, followed within five months by another 737 MAX jetliner in Ethiopia, led to the worldwide grounding of the best-selling model and a corporate crisis that has included hundreds of lawsuits alleging the jet was unsafe and separate probes by the Justice Department and U.S. lawmakers.

Boeing has been racing to clear a number of remaining hurdles to win U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approval to fly the MAX again commercially, potentially later this year.

In a filing in federal court in Chicago, Boeing said claims relating to 171 of the 189 people on board the crashed jet have been fully or partially settled. That includes 140 of the 150 claims filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The company did not disclose how much it paid victims' families or estates. In 2019, Reuters reported that some Lion Air cases had been settled for at least $1.2 million per claim.

A Boeing spokesman said the company remains committed to resolving the remaining cases.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those onboard Lion Air Flight 610," the spokesman, Gordon Johndroe, said by email.

"We are pleased to have made significant progress in recent months in resolving cases brought by the victims' families on terms that we believe fairly compensate them."

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; editing by Richard Pullin)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 064 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 533 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -61,8x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,6%
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-44.50%106 042
AIRBUS SE-48.10%59 975
DASSAULT AVIATION-27.65%7 958
TEXTRON-27.24%7 557
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.33.00%4 590
AVICOPTER PLC-6.71%3 714
